Multiple Deaths Reported After Two US Army Blackhawk Helicopters Crash in Kentucky

The 101st Airborne Division, the only air assault division of the US Army, took to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday (March 30th) to confirm that two Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky.

In a statement, the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division revealed that at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday (March 29th), two Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky’s Trigg County, which is west of the Army base, Fort Campbell.

“The crew members were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred,” the message reads. “The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicememebers and their families. More information will be released as it becomes available. The incident is under investigation.”

We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serveral casualties.



Although the US Army did not share any other information about the accident yet, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also tweeted that fatalities were expected. “We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash, and fatalities are expected.”

Governor Beshear also stated that Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement are responding to the crash. “Please pray for all those affected,” he went on to add. Beshear is traveling to the US Army’s Fort Campbell base to support the servicemembers involved in the crash.

NBC News also reports that the Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the helicopter’s crash. Military investigators as well as other agencies are also involved in the investigation. While speaking to journalists, the authorities said the accident happened in a partially wooded field area. A perimeter has been established around the debris field.

All Nine US Army Servicemembers on the Two Blackhawk Helicopters Were Killed in the Accident

Meanwhile, ABC News reports that all nine servicemembers on board the two US Army Blackhawk helicopters were killed in the accident. The servicemembers were notably conducting a routine training mission when the crash occurred.

Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for the Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office, revealed the devastating news. “The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”

Sarah Burgess, a Kentucky State Police spokesperson, also shared there were no reports of damage to nearby residential buildings. However, residents within the debris field were asked to evacuate from the area. “I can’t speak on behalf of the residents other than we are doing everything we can to access the situation,” Burgess explained. “And make sure that our community is as safe as it can be.”

The media outlet further pointed out that Triggered County is about 25 miles northwest of Fort Campbell, which is situated on the Kentucky-Tennessee border. The names of the servicemembers involved in the crash have not been released at this time.