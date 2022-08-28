Naomi Judd’s Family Speaks Out After New Autopsy Details Emerge

On Friday, the family of country music icon Naomi Judd spoke out and shared more details about the singer’s death following the release of her autopsy results. It had previously been reported that Judd died by suicide, but the autopsy results confirmed those reports.

The Associated Press shared details of the autopsy, which indicated that Judd passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She shot herself on April 30th while in her Tennessee home only one day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The public record also had details about the 76-year-old’s struggles with mental health. She’d been vocal through the years about her lifelong mental issues. So it’s not a surprise that the report detailed her use of prescription drugs for both post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder. Additionally, each of the prescriptions were in her system at the time of her death.

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too,” the Judd family shared in a statement to the AP. “One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

Ashley Judd Opens Up About Naomi Judd’s Mental Health

On the afternoon of April 30, Naomi Judd’s daughter, Ashley Judd, revealed that her mother had passed away. Ashley, her sister Wynonna Judd, and the rest of their family chose to move forward with the Hall of Fame induction the following day. Sadly, the celebration of Naomi and Wynonna’s legendary country music careers turned into a somber event of remembrance instead.

Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory. — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) April 30, 2022

In May, Ashley Judd spoke with Good Morning America about the loss of her famous mother. That’s when she first revealed that Naomi died from a gunshot wound. Ashley shared that she didn’t want to release her mother’s cause of death without her family’s permission. But since that interview, the Judd family has gone to great lengths to keep further information about Naomi’s death private.

In fact, the family filed a petition to seal death investigation transcripts and recordings. In the filing, they claimed the investigation’s findings would cause “significant trauma and irreparable harm.”

While speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast in July, Ashley opened up about her mother once again. She said she hoped her mom was able to “let go of any guilt or shame that she carried for any shortcomings she may have had” as a parent “when she transitioned.”

“I look back on my childhood, and I realize I grew up with a mom who had an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness,” Ashley said of Naomi Judd. “And there are different behavioral expressions, interactions, flights of fancy, choices that she made that I understand were an expression of the disease. I understand that and know that she was in pain, and can today understand that she was absolutely doing the best she could. And if she could have done it differently, she would have.”