NASA Invites People to Send Their Names to Space on Next Mission

If you are a space lover, NASA invites you to send your name on their next mission, Artemis I, which will take place later this year.

That’s right, Outsiders. NASA is preparing to send humans back to the moon and the first step in doing so is the Artemis I mission. It will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft. Artemis I will launch later this year at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. It’s all part of the agency’s commitment to “build a long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come.”

Pretty exciting, right? But, wait there’s more.

To commemorate the important mission, NASA is offering up a pretty sweet deal to all of you space lovers. They will allow anyone who signs up to put their name on a flash drive that will be on the Orion capsule as it makes its way to the Moon. And the best part? It’s super easy to sign up and it’s completely free.

“We’re getting ready for #Artemis I — and we want to take you with us,” NASA said in a tweet. “Add your name to the upcoming mission and it will be flown aboard the @NASA_Orion spacecraft as it orbits the Moon.”

How to Get Your Name on NASA’s Artemis I Mission

Ready to sign up? Luckily enough, the entire process is pretty simple. Start by heading over to the Artemis I website. After you click on the “Get boarding pass” button, you will be directed to fill out some of your information and set a 4-7 pin code. Once you get everything submitted, NASA will send you a QR code that you’ll be able to use to join future NASA launches. Just make sure you remember your pin code so you can always access your boarding pass.

Mike Sarafin is the manager of Artemis I. He believes the upcoming mission will teach us things we didn’t know before.

“This is a mission that truly will do what hasn’t been done and learn what isn’t known,” he said. “It will blaze a trail that people will follow on the next Orion flight, pushing the edges of the envelope to prepare for that mission.”

Speaking of the next Orion flight after Artemis I, NASA has plans to launch Artemis II in May of 2024. They are hoping to take astronauts on a flight around the moon with that mission. Then in the following year (2025), NASA is going to launch Artemis III. That mission will send the first woman and the first person of color to the moon.