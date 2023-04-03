NASA Names Four Astronauts Going to the Moon with the Artemis Mission

NASA announced the four astronauts who joined the Artemis Mission and will make history next year when they fly around the moon.

On Monday, April 3, the administration announced during a Houston, TX, ceremony that three Americans and one Canadian, have been selected to man the mission’s second stage.

Those astronauts include commander Reid Wiseman and his crew members Victor Glover, a naval aviator; Christina Koch, who currently holds the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman; and Jeremy Hansen, a former Canadian fighter pilot.

Wiseman, Koch, and Glover all lived on the International Space Station during their careers. Hansen is the only astronaut who has never been to space.

“This is humanity’s crew,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said after he announced their names.

The four were chosen from a pool of 41 active astronauts. Four of those candidates were from Canada. Nearly everyone who was in the running attended the ceremony along with a crowd of schoolchildren, politicians, and more.

NASA’s Artemis II Crew Will Spend 10 Days in Flight in 2024

The crew will head to the cosmos aboard NASA’s Orion capsule sometime in late 2024—if they’re able to stick to their schedule. The Orion will launch on a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

The astronauts will then spend a short time circling the moon before going straight back to Earth. The entire trip should take 10 days. The mission will help NASA take a later Artemis crew back into space where they will actually land on the lunar surface.

“This is a big day,” Glover cheered. “We have a lot to celebrate and it’s so much more than the four names that have been announced.”

The Artemis II follows a 2022 mission that sent an unmanned Orion to the moon and back. That mission hit several setbacks that pushed the entire project further out than expected.

“Am I excited?” Koch asked. “Absolutely. But my real question is: ‘Are you excited?’ ”

This is the first time that NASA has invited a Canadian to join a mission. The choice came after the country’s space agency contributed robotic arms that were fitted onto NASA’s space shuttles and stations. One has also been set aside for Artemis.

A total of 24 Americans have landed on the moon. However, the last person to set foot on its surface was in 1972. If everything goes according to plan, two more Americans will touch down in 2025.