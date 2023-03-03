NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Mission Successfully Arrives at ISS: See the Video

A little over 24 hours after launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, NASA‘s SpaceX Crew-6 astronaut mission successfully arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in the early hours of Friday (March 3rd).

According to Fox News, the Dragon capsule, which is dubbed Endeavour, docked at the station around 1:40 a.m. Although a success, the mission ended up running into a snag just as the docking process was starting. There was notably an issue with a “faulty hook sensor” on the capsule. SpaceX’s Twitter account monitored the entire docking procedure.

Dragon docked to the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/bH7d90f6P4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 3, 2023

The Crew-6 astronaut mission capsule is carrying four NASA astronauts. They are Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates’ Sultan Alneyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Fox News further reports that Alneyadi is considered the first person from the Arab world to go up for an extended monthslong stay at the International Space Station. He is also the second person from the United Arab Emirates to go into space. The Crew-6 astronauts are notably replacing the U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew that has been onboard the station since October 2022. They will also be up there for six months.

The Crew-5 astronauts are NASA’s Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, Koichi Wakata of Japan and cosmonaut Anna Kikina. They are scheduled to return to Earth about five days after Crew-6 arrives.

Originally scheduled to launch on Monday (February 27th), the Crew-6 astronauts ended up waiting until Thursday to launch. The Monday launch was scrubbed at the last minute due to a clogged filter in the engine ignition system.

NASA Administrator Reveals What Crew-6 Will Be Doing on the International Space Station

Following the Crew-6’s launch, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson revealed more details about what the mission’s crew will doing on the International Space Station.

“Crew-6 will be busy aboard the International Space Station,” Nelson explained. “Conducting over 200 experiments that will help us to prepare for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, as well as improve life here on Earth. We look forward to seeing all that they accomplish.”

NASA also revealed that while on board the International Space Station, Crew-6 will join Expedition 68, which consists of astronauts Frank Rubio, Nicole Mann, and Josh Cassada. They will also be with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and Anna Kikina.

The agency then stated for a short time, the 11 crew members will live and work in space together. Then Crew-5’s Mann, Cassada, Wakata, and Kikina return to Earth.

NASA went on to add that the Crew-6 mission allows it to maximize the use of the space station. “Research conducted on the space station provides benefits for people on Earth,” the agency stated. “And paves the way for future long-duration trips to the Moon and beyond through NASA’s Artemis missions.”