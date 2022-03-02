NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Reveals New Dr. Pepper Paint Scheme for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400

Look out, Bubba Wallace fans. The NASCAR star revealed on Twitter Wednesday the new Dr. Pepper paint scheme for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 race.

Yet another 🔥 scheme. Catch the @drpepper #23 on track at Vegas! https://t.co/FtmxJcwzIY — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) March 2, 2022

The scheme highlights the signature Dr. Pepper cream flavor. It will be a different look for Wallace on Sunday, but he seems to be on board with the “Cream Soda” color scheme for the big-time race this Sunday.

Bubba Wallace Interview

Bubba Wallace has an interesting start to the 2022 NASCAR season. He fought until the end in the Daytona 500 with the eventual winner Austin Cindric. He had a bit of a rough go of it last weekend, too, finishing at No. 19 in the Auto Club race on Sunday. However, he has found previous success in Vegas, where the upcoming race will be. In 2020, he finished sixth in Vegas.

Bubba Wallace talked to Speedway Media about a multitude of topics in February. The NASCAR star talked about his teammate Kurt Busch.

Working With Kurt Busch

He said, “Kurt (Busch) is fun. He has a lot of one-liners that he will throw out that will catch you off guard, but it is fun – it is cool in the heat of battle to try to figure out what it takes for our team to be successful. He’s providing a lot of insight and new perspective on how to look at things in a different angle to make sure we are crossing everything off of the list. I think it’s been good. It’s been fun to have Kurt, so now that we are diving into the start of the season, we are going to push each other to be the best that I can be.”

He’s enjoying working with the fellow NASCAR star. They bring different ideas and things to the table that makes the partnership really interesting. Wallace mentions that it will nice to have somebody like Kurt to push him in the season. They both want to win and are huge competitors. Now, though, they can feed off each other and push each other.

Bubba Wallace added, “For me, I’m not big on oh, that’s the boss. That’s just my teammate. That’s Denny (Hamlin) and that’s Kurt (Busch). I’m Bubba. We are all the same. Denny has a vision for our team, and we are trying to do our best to exceed that and push the boundaries and the limits each and every weekend. Be competitive and be successful. It’s fun navigating those avenues. You just have to continue to do what you do. You and I are the same. Me and Denny are the same. We are all the same.”

Only time will tell how it will all go for the two NASCAR stars for the 2022 season.