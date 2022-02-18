NASCAR: Floyd Mayweather’s Team Qualifies for Daytona 500

Floyd Mayweather’s rookie NASCAR team just qualified for the Daytona 500.

The infamous boxing legend decided to join the ring as a celebrity NASCAR team owner. He just showed off his new The Money Team Racing organization. Mayweather joins the ranks of several others taking stakes in the racing business, including Michael Jordan and Pitbull. Both Trackhouse Racing and 23XI are now two-car teams going into the 2022 season.

Mayweather is starting his debut season with the No. 50 Chevrolet Camaro. The 50 is a nod toward his 50-0 boxing record. His driver is Kaz Grala.

Grala was able to swoop in with a last-lap pass that allowed him to qualify for a spot in one of the biggest races in NASCAR — the Daytona 500. He finished in 18th place overall. Grala had to overcome several difficulties out on the track Thursday night. He had to push past a speeding penalty on the pit road in which he caught up to J.J. Yeley.

“I went from puke to puke. Puking nervous to puking excited at the end,” Grala said regarding the race, according to CentreDaily.

Floyd Mayweather Pumped for the Event

There was a lot on the line for this qualifying race. The Money Team Racing was not guaranteed a spot in any future races but instead must race to qualify for them. They are considered one of the “open cars” this season. There were four open spots for this Sunday’s 40-car startup.

Former Formula One Champion Jacques Villeneuve and Noah Gragson with Beard Motorsports both secured spots. Sadly, Mayweather couldn’t be there to watch his team quality for Daytona 500. He was tied up with other responsibilities.

Rest assured, however, that Mayweather will be in attendance for Daytona 500 on Sunday, according to several reports. Mayweather did give Grala a pep talk before he started the race.

“He was ready, jacked up, and really confident in us. That was a cool pep talk to get, not one that I’ve ever gotten before. Definitely a cool moment for us and having that validation that he’s excited about this program,” Grala said regarding this legendary pep talk, according to Essentially Sports.

More on the Upcoming NASCAR Daytona 500

The NASCAR Cup Series always kicks off with the Daytona 500. The 64th annual race is set for Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch/listen to the event on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM, the FOX Sports App, or NASCAR Radio.

In addition, this year, there were 40 open spots. Only four spots could go to open teams, such as Floyd Mayweather’s, seeing as the other 36 had charters guaranteeing them a spot.

You can now take a look at the full lineup for the race to see where your favorite driver is starting. Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman with Hendrick Motorsports, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Austin Cindric with Team Penske, and Michael McDowell with Front Row Motorsports are some of the top qualifiers.