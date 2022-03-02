NASCAR: Richard Childress Is Donating Ammo to Ukraine

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, cries of outrage have been pouring in from all corners of the globe. The unprovoked Russian attack has been relentless, but the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, refuses to give in to the pressure exerted by the Russian Army. Instead, the leader is digging in his heels.

Though gun ownership is legal in Ukraine, there simply isn’t enough ammo to go around, and President Zelenskyy recently issued a plea for help. The request was answered by a rather unexpected volunteer – NASCAR legend, Richard Childress.

In an interview with Fox News, the former NASCAR driver was asked about his decision to donate a million rounds of ammunition to the people of Ukraine.

He proudly responded, “Well, I heard President Zelenskyy say he didn’t want out, he needed ammunition. I called my good friend, Fred Wagenhals, who’s the chairman of Ammo, Inc., and I said, ‘Fred, we gotta help these people. They need ammunition. And he stepped right up, he said, ‘We will do it.’ Now, we’re turning our production to this. It’s our number one priority.”

Childress then urged American citizens to truly examine the situation in Ukraine. “This is a wake-up call for America,” he says. “It’s why we have to have our Second Amendment. To see the people in Ukraine fighting… It’s terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there. And it’s just – we have to do all we can.”

The actions taken by Childress inspired Fox News contributor Joey Jones, who added, “That’s the American spirit. I mean, Richard [Childress] started his racing empire with a $20 racecar and now he’s able to be an owner in an ammo company that’s gonna help a democracy fight tyranny. That’s what the American spirit is all about.”

Richard Childress Isn’t Alone in His Support for Ukraine

There’s no question that Richard Childress is going the extra mile in his support for Ukraine. However, he’s far from the only celebrity to publicly condemn the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Beloved actor, Ryan Reynolds, is also going above and beyond in his support for Ukraine. The only difference is, he’s donating money rather than ammunition. In a recent tweet, Reynolds promised to match fan donations to Ukrainian refugees up to $1,000,000.

In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

Later, at the premiere of his new Netflix film, The Adam Project, Reynolds put this action into words. “We just felt that we were incredibly fortunate to be able to do something like that. It’s hard not to elicit enormous empathy to the idea that families big and small are being told they have to flee their homes they’ve had their whole lives in a matter of minutes. I just can’t imagine how that would feel for a parent, let alone anybody.”