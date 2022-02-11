Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives Update on Restoration of 1948 Chevy Truck: PHOTOS

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. did a little gloating on social media Thursday, showing off his 1948 Chevy truck’s renovation.

It’s like one week you’re being honored for your racing career and NASCAR contributions. Then, weeks later, you’re rolling up your sleeves to fix window cranks and mounting speakers. All in a day’s work for a retired racer.

You can tell Junior took a lot of pride in his work, showing off the finished product on Thursday with multiple pics. The driver-turned-truck-rebuilder talked about being “happy with how it turned out,” so he was “sharing” or doing a little storytelling about the update on his “grunge truck.”

The truck is just one of many in the 48-year-old’s fab collection. If you’re curious about those other cars, the website Motorious featured a good bit of them back in April.

Junior’s Rough Exterior Truck A Reliable One

The NASCAR analyst said his Chevy truck has a “rough exterior with a modern drivetrain for reliability.”

So, that meant he had to tackle in interior first.

Earnhardt Jr. figured on adding a headliner to hide the “sound deadening material staring back at me.” The car restoration guy expressed shock over the ease with that first step and said it gave him an “overzealous sense of confidence.”

Another day didn’t go so easily. The truck’s driver door handle mechanism broke, and Earnhardt Jr. said it took him down a “long rabbit hole” of fixing cranks and panels. He likely won’t forget the hand crimping on the metal trim for a while.

That work instilled more proud feelings until the next “rabbit hole” involving his wife, Amy. Earnhardt Jr. saw the truck’s seat inserts coming out. He decided to get the upholstery done locally. He said Amy picked out the fabric, and he soon took another long project up.

The speakers! Dale Earnhardt Jr. showed off a few pictures of his impressive mounting job. He went with some precut LS Fabrication panels with the seats out and took off running with no plan.

But the speakers were going to be tough. He said he had to angle them just right to work with his 1980 Chevy Blazer bucket seats, creating gaps. He had to develop a plan to fill the panel gaps while making them look good.

So, a little wood, a small handsaw, and soon Junior had a storage box behind the seats. Then, he took some more wood and made some paneling to cover the gaps and floorboard in the back of the cab. The former racer said it reminded him of making crush panels for a race car. That woodworking took a plan. A little template later, the finished product was “easy enough.”

Finally, a little caulk did the trick at the end to clean and fix an odd rattle or two.

“I was thrilled with the finished product,” Earnhardt Jr said. “Hope ya enjoyed seeing my work as much as I did doing it.”