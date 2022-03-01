Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Say Daughter Isla Suffers ‘Residual Effects’ from 2019 Plane Crash

There’s no denying that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family have been through a lot over the years. He, his wife, Amy, and his daughter, Isla, were in a plane crash in 2019.

It has been three years since Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family were involved in a scary plane crash. Thankfully, everyone on board the plane, including the Earnhardts, was okay and able to escape. They were taken to a hospital as a precaution after the crash but only had minor injuries.

However, the NASCAR star and his wife say that their daughter is still feeling some “residual effects” from the crash. Isla, who is now 3-and-a-half years old, was only 15 months old at the time of the accident. Her parents told People Magazine that she has had a rough time with flying ever since.

“It took me about a year before I could get on the plane and just not get super nervous,” Amy Earnhardt told the outlet. “But our daughter was in the plane with us too, and I think she had some residual effects.”

Understandably, little Isla gets scared during takeoff, according to her mom.

“But for a while, she would tremble and shake. It was before she was talking, so we really couldn’t talk through it with her. That was hard.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Family is Growing

Isla Earnhardt is not only working to get over her fear of flying, but she’s also adjusting to becoming a big sister. Dale and Amy welcomed their second child, Nicole Lorraine, back in October of 2020. At first, Amy admitted that Isla didn’t like the idea of being a big sister.

“It was not her idea. So at first she really just ignored the whole thing. She didn’t pay attention to me being pregnant and didn’t want to answer questions about being a big sister.”

Nowadays, though, her mindset has changed.

“They’re playing together,” Amy said. “I think since Nicole is old enough to talk to her and chase her around the house, she’s having a lot more fun with it.”

As for Dale Earnhardt Jr., he and Amy recently launched High Rock Vodka. It’s a chance for the couple to work together on a professional project. Perhaps more importantly, though, it’s a chance for them to leave something behind for their two daughters.

“Now that me and Amy are growing our family, you certainly are thinking about your kids and that generation and beyond, and what you can pass on to them,” Dale said. “So I’ve been looking at opportunities to become owners of the brands we work with and the companies we work with, take ownership in some of the projects.”

“We’re just excited to get this vodka out there to everybody and start getting some real feedback from customers on how they feel about it. We’re pretty proud of it.”