Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s Daughter Remembers His ‘Lasting Legacy’ on Anniversary of His Death

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, daughter of Dale Earnhardt Sr., remembered the anniversary of her father’s death and his “lasting legacy.”

Earnhardt Miller retweeted NASCAR on NBC’s tweet. The post had a picture of her late father in his Intimidator glasses and GM Goodwrench fire suit. She thanked him for his legacy and also said her biggest wish was that he “could be here with (his) grandkids.”

A lasting legacy…thank you Dad. My biggest wish is that you could be here with your grandkids. ❤️ https://t.co/XSWveKnSjd — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) February 18, 2022

Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in 2001 in the opening Daytona 500 race of the NASCAR season. Senior hit the wall as the race was wrapping up, and the sport lost its biggest star that day.

Earnhardt Miller has three children.

Currently, the 49-year-old Earnhardt Miller is the JR Motorsports vice president and co-owns the racing outfit with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. During his career, she managed the racer and handled his finances.

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s Daughter Was A Racer

According to ESPN, Kelley Earnhardt had some time around the track. The oldest Earnhardt of four kids raced locally on small tracks in North Carolina.

Her cousin Tony Eury Jr. thought she took some of her dad’s toughness to the track. He said he raced her at one Brasstown (N.C.) track a few times. She also ran at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway. Eury Jr. added that he thought his cousin had “much or more talent than” any of her siblings.

Earnhardt Sr. put her to work, fixing up her own race cars and even built one from scratch. The woman graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and raced a little afterward. But Kelley Earnhardt Miller ended her racing career in 1996 as it conflicted with her full-time job at Action Performance.

One of Earnhardt Miller’s daughters also took to the track.

Her daughter, Karsyn Elledge, is also a racer. She’s had some success in midget car racing and scored her first win in 2018 at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, N.C. She’s also made it to the fabled Chili Bowl, making her first start in January 2019.

Children Wonder About Senior’s View On Junior’s Induction

After Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Hall of Fame induction last month, the former full-time driver wondered about his dad’s thoughts on the honor.

Junior figured his father would have been surprised by his accomplishments. But he also dreamed about what the late racer would have thought about him and Kelley Earnhardt Miller’s work in the racing industry.

He told CBS Sports and the Associated Press that he thinks about it all the time.

“I would do anything to hear what he thinks about all the things we’ve done and everything we’ve been involved in. I would just do anything to really, really truly know what his words would be,” Earnhardt told the Associated Press. ”