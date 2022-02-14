NASCAR: Daytona 500 Is Completely Sold Out Ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series Opener

A few weeks ago, NASCAR announced that the Daytona 500 would likely sell out tickets at maximum capacity, including box seats and special packages. Today, on Valentine’s Day, NASCAR surely loved confirming those suspicions, as next Sunday’s race has officially been declared a complete sell-out.

➖️ Sources anticipate between 130,000-150,000 people on site Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tR2S5AyQUh — Adam Stern (@A_S12) February 14, 2022

The 64th year of the Daytona 500 will run on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Daytona International Speedway. The race will feature the league’s new Next Gen cars is the season’s first points competition. The green flag will fly at 2:30 PM ET on FOX, Fox Deportes, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR.

All reserved frontstretch seating, RV camping, UNOH Fanzone admissions, and hospitality options are no longer available for this year’s Great American Race. If you don’t have a ticket but still want to experience the weekend’s festivities, there are still many options available.

NASCAR fans can attend a variety of events leading up to the race, including Daytona 500 practice (Tuesday, Feb. 15), Busch Light Qualifying (Wednesday, Feb. 16), and the Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races (Thursday, Feb. 17) for the NASCAR Cup Series. Fans can also opt for the NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Friday, Feb. 18), or a Saturday doubleheader (Feb. 19) with the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ARCA Menards event and the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

NASCAR will also host a number of fan-friendly events leading up to the Daytona 500

Of course, if you want to attend Sunday’s big race, you can always buy a ticket on SeatGeek, the preferred ticket exchange of the Daytona 500 and Speedweeks.

“What an incredible way to begin Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth. [We’re thrilled to] announce that we have completely sold out of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening DAYTONA 500,” Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said. “Our sport is as captivating as ever and we are riding some great momentum from the 2021 season; as well as the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. We are so thankful to the fans who have reserved their place in what will be yet another history-making event at The World Center of Racing. For those who can’t attend the DAYTONA 500, there are still chances to attend other one-of-a-kind racing events. The events make up Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.”

If you’re in Daytona tonight, be sure to check out the NASCAR Hauler Showcase at ONE Daytona from 5-7 PM. The event is open to the public and is scheduled to feature approximately 40 brightly-colored, massive 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers that take each team’s race cars and equipment to NASCAR venues across the country.

Also, in addition to Tuesday’s practice sessions, country music artist Rodney Atkins will take to the UNOH Fanzone stage at 8 PM for a concert. All infield campers and GEICO West Lot campers will be able to attend for free while others — who are not camping guests — can buy a ticket for just $20 per person. The ticket also grants access to the UNOH Fanzone for both Atkins’ concert and the Cup Series Practices.