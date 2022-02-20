Daytona 500: Harrison Burton Flips in Major Wreck

Folks, this is what the Daytona 500 has a reputation for. It seems that Harrison Burton is the first major victim of the day.

NASCAR is a tricky sport. You never want to end up taking to the air, that’s for sure. Burton and his No. 21 car smacked into Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and William Byron along with others. His car flipped during the wreck, but popped back onto all four wheels and slid to a stop. That No. 6, Brad Keselowski got right up in the back of the car and that’s when things started to slip and slide.

Check it out for yourself.

Harrison Burton gets upside down at Daytona. He's okay. pic.twitter.com/oVi4UrJd1Q — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

And here’s another angle for you. It just gets light, catches that air, and flips. Thankfully, it wasn’t as rough as that wreck in the Daytona 300 last night that Bubba Wallace saw with a front-row seat.

Harrison Burton goes up and over. Thankfully landed back on all fours #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/iYtVDbkXLh — BrakeHard (@BrakeHard_) February 20, 2022

Hamlin’s team told him to keep going and just let the wreck progress through. It looks like quite a bit of damage for some of these cars, and Hamlin’s day ended in the wreck. That’s what happens at the Daytona 500 though. Each driver out there knows that this is just a split second away from happening.

Harrison Burton seems to be alright following the crash and that’s really all that you can hope for in these situations. “It’s just a frustrating weekend obviously and we worked really hard all week to lead up to that and I don’t know… it’s hard to see.”

The 21-year-old led for 3 laps before that wreck.

Brad Keselowski Expected ‘Lot of Crashes’ at Daytona 500

Now, no one is saying that Keselowski did anything malicious. Driving gets aggressive, it gets physical, and sometimes this is the result. However, the fact that he made it out of the scrum without much problem will make some fans point their fingers. There is one thing that the driver got right, there will be wrecks at the Daytona 500.

We’re going to see a lot of crashes, a lot of crashes. Huge attrition rate,” Keselowski said while referencing some recent historical trends. Things are always going to be tough at Daytona, no ifs, ands or buts about it. Keselowski is out there racing just like everyone else. It doesn’t seem that anyone has any hard feelings, it is just the way that the sport goes at times.

The Daytona 500 is unlike any sporting event out there. No other sport opens the season with the biggest race of the year. However, that’s what the 500 brings for fans and drivers alike. Kurt Busch put it best when he talked about how it changes a driver’s career. Those wrecks can take those opportunities away in a second.