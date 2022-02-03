Jeffrey Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt’s Grandson, Will Race at Nashville Superspeedway

Jeffrey Earnhardt knows a thing or two about racing, and the grandson of legendary racer Dale Earnhardt will hit the Nashville Superspeedway track running for a June 25 race.

According to the Tennessean, Jeffrey Earnhardt will compete in the track’s Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race starting at 2:30 p.m. that day.

The 32-year-old North Carolina native and Sam Hunt Racing driver will start his 7-race season in a few weeks. Earnhardt hits Daytona on Feb. 19, and his last planned race of 2022 will be at Bristol on Sept. 16.

Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses and Tennessee fans are looking forward to seeing the driver speed down the track. Moses said, “anytime you have any Earnhardts racing at your track, it’s a good thing as far as I’m concerned.”

Earnhardt will also team up with Ryan Truex to front Sam Hunt Racing at the Xfinity race. Several fans liked the news, and one even said the union reminded him of another classic group.

RTP Designs said it “brings back memories of (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) and (Martin Truex Jr.) at DEI.”

Another fan named Robin Angle added, “This is the best news!!!! Super excited!!!! Can’t forget @nikkojei. I’m sure he helped put this together!!!!

In January, team owner Sam Hunt told NASCAR that Earnhardt was “someone I’ve always admired for how he carries himself on and off the track.”

Hunt added that it would be a fun season with the racer.

Earnhardt Keeping Up With NASCAR’s Best

In the past nine years, Jeffrey Earnhardt’s become a NASCAR Xfinity regular with 131 races. He had 16 starts last season, with his best finish (20th) at Charlotte on May 29.

The racer’s dad, Kerry Earnhardt, often raced at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway as a Busch Series driver.

Last month, Sam Hunt Racing announced that Jeffrey Earnhardt would take to the track with the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for this upcoming season.

Earnhardt’s grandfather, Dale Earnhardt, and his uncle and recent NASCAR hall inductee uncle Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in Chevrolets during their racing careers.

Jeffrey Earnhardt is also a former MMA amateur fighter, having defeated Chris Faison by unanimous decision in 2012. AutoWeek reported that he picked up his first victory over winless Chris Faison in the three-round fight at Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, N.C.

Jeffrey Earnhardt A Cody Johnson Fan

Last month, the racer gave a shoutout to country music singer Cody Johnson. Earnhardt also showed off some nice deer heads in the process with his Twitter shot.

Just got around to watching “DEAR RODEO” The Cody Johnson Story. Highly suggest everyone watching it! Puts a lot of things in perspective. @codyjohnson pic.twitter.com/rbtjk8O145 — Jeffrey Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) January 30, 2022

The film focuses on Johnson as he journeys from the dusty rodeo arenas of rural Texas to America’s biggest stages.

The bowhunter joked about a January excursion where the temperatures got into the 20s. He said he looked forward to the hot days at the track, saying, “those mid-summer race days at the hottest point of the day are sounding pretty nice right now.”