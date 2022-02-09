Marty Smith on NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum: ‘It Was an Awesome Experience’

During the most recent episode of The Marty Smith Podcast, the host opened up about NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum over the weekend. Outsider’s very own Marty Smith weighed-in on the event, which he thinks was an overwhelming success for the sport.

While speaking to co-host Wes Blankenship, Smith admitted that he had mixed feelings about the special NASCAR event at first. He was skeptical about how The Clash would be received in Los Angeles for various reasons. From a logistics standpoint of building a temporary asphalt track on top of a football field, Smith didn’t know if it would work. He wasn’t sure if they had time to let the asphalt settle before racing NASCAR’s Next Gen cars on the quarter-mile track.

Additionally, Smith worried about the scheduling of the event. SoFi Stadium, the home of the L.A. Rams and Chargers, is hosting the Super Bowl next weekend. Smith worried that fans may not show up to the race since Los Angeles isn’t exactly known for being a hub for stock car racing. However, Marty admits he was wrong to worry about the event.

“I watched every bit of it on TV. And I tell ya, it was an awesome experience is what it was. They put a great event on. They had a lot of great celebrities there,” Smith said about The Clash.

Considering NASCAR went Hollywood, you knew special celebrity guests would be in attendance. Celebrities from all over the entertainment industry stopped by to take in The Clash.

Former USC Trojan Reggie Bush returned to the stadium he once played in. Actor Danny Trejo and L.A. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts were in attendance. NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon showed up to The Clash. Plus the event had multiple musical performances, including one by Pitbull previous to the race and another by Ice Cube during intermission.

NASCAR Hits a Home Run With The Clash In L.A.

Excitement in the stands and around the L.A. Coliseum was palpable. Yet fans got a dose of excitement on the track as well, even though it was a non-points event. The racers drove aggressively and tempers flared at times as if the 2022 NASCAR season had already begun.

A heated exchange led to Ryan Blaney throwing his HANS device at fellow driver Erik Jones. Joey Logano squeaked out a win against Kyle Busch at the very end. The drivers were in mid-season form, and the season hasn’t even started.

“I don’t know what NASCAR dreamed of,” Marty said to Wes. “But for me, that was as good as they could’ve possibly hoped for.”

Smith went on to talk about the history of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The fact that NASCAR was able to tap in to that with this unique event is a win for the sport.

The Coliseum is well-known for being the longtime home of the University of Southern California Trojans‘ football team. Yet it has a storied sports history that includes hosting multiple Summer Olympics, the 1959 World Series, and Super Bowls I and VII. The famous stadium can now add a NASCAR race to its lengthy list of historic events.

“An amazing, iconic venue – stadium that has hosted so many memorable sporting events,” Smith said. “The facade of the L.A. Coliseum, that buttress, it’s just iconic. The buttress openings. The torch. Jeff Gordon is ceremonially lighting this torch atop the stadium facade. Just an amazing job.”

Hollywood Breathes New Life Into The Clash

Since 1979, The Clash has helped welcome in each new NASCAR season at Daytona International Speedway. The event has garnered interest in the season-opening Daytona 500, which typically takes place one week later. For the first time in four decades, the sport took a chance and it paid off by putting its Next Gen stock cars in the Hollywood spotlight.

“They knew they had to try something else. The Clash has been a throw-away event for years at Daytona,” Marty explained.

“Kudos times 1,000 to NASCAR. I think it was a victory, victory, victory for the sport. I know the drivers feel that way if you saw what they said afterwards. It was a really good job,” Smith added.

Make sure to check out the entire segment that begins around the 23:20 mark of The Marty Smith Podcast below.