NASCAR: Austin Cindric Celebrated Daytona 500 Win With Steak ’n Shake

NASCAR driver Austin Cindric loves a good burger and milkshake. The Daytona 500 winner is sharing with fans how he celebrated his big win. It turns out that he took his entire team to a popular fast-food chain.

“We took everybody — including the Harley J. Earl trophy — and we went to Steak ‘n Shake,” Cindric tells TMZ. “We closed the place down after midnight, and they stayed open for us, and we killed a bunch of burgers and milkshakes.”

Steak ‘n Shake, home of the famous Double Steakburger, sounds like the perfect place to fuel up after a long day of racing. Funny enough, the diner spot has its own connections to the racing world. Its headquarters is located in Indianapolis, where iconic Indy500 race always occurs.

After celebrating with some good food, Cindric went back to his hotel room and called his loved ones. He opted to go to bed rather than go out and party.

The 23-year old is thankful for the history-making win.

“It’s a dream come true,” he says. “It’s every racer’s dream to just go to the Daytona 500 and compete. But to do it with an overtime restart with everything on the line and be able to come across and win the biggest race of the year, it was awesome to get it done.”

Cindric Reflecting on NASCAR Win

Austin Cindric shows his humility in a post-race interview. The Daytona 500 winner reflects on all of the hard work leading up to his big win. He talks about how being a loser helped him grow and strive to become better.

“I’ve had the last three months to reflect on being a loser,” Cindric said with a laugh. “I’m a winner today. So, I’ll take it. We love the fact that we’re able to rebound like that. But you know, that’s what the sport’s all about. That’s what racing is all about, is how you can rebound. For me, it’s everything I dream of to come to speed weeks in and to be able to win the Daytona 500, the biggest race of the year, the biggest race of them all. It’s just it’s hard to believe, hard to put into words.”

When’s The Next NASCAR Race?

There are many NASCAR races coming up for race car fans to watch. In the Cup Series, the Auto Club 400 is happening this Sunday, February 27. This marks the “32nd race hosted by Auto Club Speedway in the series’ history,” according to its website. The track is located in Fontana, California and has remained a favorite in the cup series since Jeff Gordon won the inaugural race in 1997. This year’s Auto Club 400 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET.

In the Xfinity Series, the Production Alliance Group 300 is happening this Saturday, February 26. The stock car race occurs at Auto Club Speedway as well, acting as a supporting event for Sunday’s big cup. FOX Sports 1 is airing the event at 5 p.m. ET.