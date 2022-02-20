nascar-austin-cindric-wins-daytona-500

Austin Cindric, the rookie, takes the Daytona 500 after so much difficulty on the track, Cindric finds himself on victory road.

CHECKERED FLAG: THE ROOKIE DOES IT! @AustinCindric wins the 64th running of the #DAYTONA500! pic.twitter.com/lgct2UdMKv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2022

Cindric is going to be having a great night tonight. With this win, he solidifies himself in the history of NASCAR as a Daytona winner. The Great American Race is the end all be all. So, let’s talk about how it happened. Things were going about how you expected. Testing the cars. And testing each other on the track is what the drivers were focused on.

As the race neared 30 laps to go, it was Bubba Wallace working hard to stay up in the front. However, the inside line started to take the lead as Cindric started to take the lead. A battle of Fords against a group of Toyotas. Then, as 10 to go approached, Kevin Harvick got pinched up, spun out, and took out the chase pack. It was that breaking point that most fans were waiting for.

Harvick, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and other big names were involved in the crash. And, that wouldn’t be the end. Just as things were getting back on track following a red flag, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. found himself getting clipped by Brad Keselowski and came spinning out.

Two wide, three wide, clean cars, and damaged cars. They were all in the mix as the last laps of this race came around. With young Austin Cindric battling, Ryan Blaney in that mix, and more. Cindric broke through and made the right moves to claim the 2022 Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 Brings Wrecks. Austin Cindric Survives to Take the Win

The Daytona 500 can take a lot out of drivers and fans. When these cars get end to end, you just don’t know what to expect. You never know when a bump is going to turn into a multiple car pileup. Stage 1 featured a big wreck as Harrison Burton earned some air time. The young driver had led 3 laps early on. It didn’t matter to Autin Cindric, though.

With less than 50 laps to go, Tyler Reddick spun out as the cars got three-wide giving us the fifth caution of the day. It was a wild race, to say the least. No one knew when it was coming, you just knew that it was going to happen. That took out the chase pack for the most part. Yet again, Cindric was able to avoid anything serious in this pile-up.

This did take Martin Truex Jr. out of the running, although his car remained in the race.

Sometimes, when it comes to the Daytona 500, it doesn’t matter who is the fastest. Sometimes, you don’t even have to be the best overall. All you need to do is get to the finish. Can’t win if the car doesn’t go all the way around the track. Wrecks are part of the sport and surviving them sometimes takes more skill than getting the car to go as fast as possible.

Austin Cindric, the 23-year-old, did what needed to be done, winning by a nose over Bubba Wallace as the cars came over the finish line. The team kept the car running, and now they have a Daytona 500 champion title to their name.