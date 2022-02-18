NASCAR: Austin Dillon Reveals ‘Biggest Thing’ to Focus on in Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is almost here. And you better believe Outsider has some folks down there in Florida taking in all of the action. Along with all the NASCAR stars.

While speaking with PopCulture after qualifying rounds, Austin Dillon was feeling good. Dillon is usually seen in that No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevy. It has been about two weeks since the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum. Since then, teams have been working to get their Next Gen cars ready for the big race this weekend.

Looking back on that exhibition, there isn’t too much to worry about, it seems, with the new vehicles. With some more time under their belt, Dillon thinks that he and his team have done enough heading into the Main Event. Qualifying changed a bit this year. It is more like it was prior to 2020. However, that hasn’t seemed to bother the NASCAR driver all that much.

“I think the biggest thing is putting yourself in good opportunities,” Dillon said. “Last year, we finished third. It was a close one for us. We had a car that could win the race, and we ran up front a lot. So I feel like you got to establish that position and really have a car that’s under you and you’re driving. I think we’re in a good position. Experience has really helped me here in the past, but anything and everything will happen at Daytona. So you better be ready for it.”

He isn’t kidding either. Last year’s NASCAR opener ended with a big pile-up that led to Micheal McDowell taking the victory. Daytona has had more than its fair share of memorable moments and races. Is 2022 going to add to that list?

Dillon Hopes to Start Off NASCAR Season With Competitive Race

Richard Childress Racing is hoping that Dillon will be able to make a return to the Cup Series Playoffs. The former NASCAR Rookie of the Year in 2012 is going to be looking for some good luck and results this season. He missed the playoffs by one spot in 2021. It all starts with Daytona. He has won this race in the past. He was the 2018 winner and last year he was the winner of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel.

“We got a lot of activities going on outside the track that go along with what’s happening here this weekend, and I can’t wait for the race, you know?” Dillon continued with PopCulture. “The new Next Gen Car of Chevy was pretty fast this weekend, and qualifying was last night. We got the dual tonight; we’re in dual two. So we’ll see how it plays out; a lot less to go on before Sunday when we run the 500.”

The Daytona 500 is going to be an awesome event. Outsider’s own Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship are down there for all of the NASCAR action. They seem to be catching up with some familiar faces at the track.