NASCAR: Brantley Gilbert To Serve As Grand Marshal at Atlanta’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

NASCAR is always going to have special guests at big races. The QuikTrip 500 in Atlanta will have Brantley Gilbert as grand marshal.

The country music singer is going to have the honor at the Folds of Honor race. From Jefferson, GA, Gilbert is a great choice for the role. Having the honor of starting things off at a race meant to honor the military is something that Gilbert won’t take lightly.

“I can’t wait to be part of a weekend full of fun and incredible NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” he said about the opportunity. “I know that nobody brings more excitement and enthusiasm than Georgia race fans and I can’t wait to kick things off at my home track!”

The Bottoms Up singer will get things going on March 20. There are a couple of races on the schedule before Atlanta, but with this news, you know there are going to be NASCAR and country music fans alike waiting to see Brantley Gilbert, grand marshal.

For those that attend the race, there will be chances to see Gilbert out and about. Before the big race on Sunday, he is going to be around on Saturday night. That will be the Fan Stage event. Before things get started on Sunday, the Fan Zone will be a place to see the country singer as well.

This race is one of the more underrated, I think in NASCAR. Of course, the Atlanta Motor Speedway isn’t in Atlanta. However, the city and the greater Atlanta area are one of the best places to find yourself in the south. Last season, Ryan Blaney took the win just ahead of Kyle Larson. Larson took the first two stages and led almost the whole way. Will he take the checkered flag this season?

Brantley Gilbert Grand Marshal is the Latest Big Name to Visit NASCAR

“Drivers, start your engines,” is going to be the phrase that makes Brantley Gilbert, grand marshal, the latest celebrity hanging out with NASCAR. This season has been a huge year so far for special guests and things like that at the race track.

The Busch Light Clash had Eric Dickerson. Then Daytona had Charles Woodson as grand marshal. Last week, Fontana had Albert Puljos in the pace car. Now we will get Gilbert. The league is trying to modernize and update things while also being true to its roots. That has been clear with these decisions and they have been great so far.

There will be two more races before Brantley Gilbert takes Atlanta as the grand marshal. In the meantime, fans are going to turn their attention to Las Vegas. There has been excitement this season like we haven’t seen in a while. These new cars have leveled the field and we might get more than one surprise come Sunday.