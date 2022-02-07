NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace on Clash at LA Coliseum: ‘Not the Weekend We Had in Mind’

While NASCAR feels like they had a successful event at the LA Coliseum, not all drivers are happy. Bubba Wallace struggled.

Wallace is hoping to have a big season this year. He took his first Cup Series win at Talladega last season. Is that a fluke or will he find himself at the top of things later on this season? It is hard to say at this point. However, his 23XI racing team has expanded and the No.23 car is hoping to make some noise.

While the Door Dash Toyota Camry was unable to really do much in the Main Event, at least he made it to the final. It was not an easy day with the new track, the cramped spaces, and more. Bubba Wallace was able to get into the finale, but not much else after that. He was in the back from the start and the short and narrow course did not allow for much movement from the back of the pack.

Wallace had a tough go in the Last Chance Qualifier. Folks weren’t sure if his car would make it to the finale, even if he qualified. The driver talked about the day over on his Twitter account.

Not the weekend we had in mind, but we fought hard and made the big show!

Lots to dissect to make sure we’re ready for Daytona!



Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/UgJgNpIeN6 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 7, 2022

Bubba Wallace is a driver that folks love or they love to hate. There are not many that fall in between. It seems that the sport is waiting for him to start making these top-10 finishes consistently and be as big on the track as he seems to be off the track.

Bubba Wallace Prepares For ‘The Great American Race’

The Daytona 500 is a big deal. Everyone knows that. Even if you haven’t watched a race of NASCAR in your life. If you know about the sport, you know Daytona and you know Indy. The 500 coming up and that means Florida will be kicking off the real deal regular season. Cup Series points are up for grabs. It is also a time for Bubba Wallace to prove himself.

Yes, the NASCAR season is long. However, that No.23 car needs to get going quickly. It is clear that Wallace has the potential and talent to do it. Can he get the lucky breaks and make the right moves to make some noise this season? His fans sure are hoping so. Less than two weeks until Daytona, so there’s a lot that he can do between now and then.

Last season, the Daytona 500 ended with excitement as Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, teammates, wrecked each other while vying for the lead. Michael McDowell won ahead of Chase Elliott. Bubba Wallace had an okay day that day and finished 17th. There were a few big wrecks and issues that made it a hard-fought race. Will Bubba improve this season?