NASCAR: Bubba Wallace and Spotter Put Spin on McDonald’s Commercial Mid-Daytona 500

NASCAR’s Daytona 500 is an opportunity for drivers to start the season in a big way and for Bubba Wallace a chance to cut a commercial.

McDonald’s is Wallace’s big sponsor. His charismatic charm and the spotlight on him in NASCAR make him the perfect representative. Even while he is driving at 150-190 MPH he has time for his sponsor. In case you haven’t noticed, the fast-food giant has been going with a bit of a different ad campaign lately.

We are not doing “I’m lovin’ it,” anymore. Now, the slogan is what everyone says as they step up to the counter or pull up in the drive thru… “Can I get uhhhhhhhhh….” Even if you know that you are going to get the quarter under and a large fry with an Orange Fanta to drink, that’s usually how the order starts out.

Apparently the No.23’s spotter, Freddie Kraft thought that Bubba Wallace needed some comedic relief. Thanks to NASCAR and their Radioactive series, we heard it all from the team and driver himself.

“I think I’m going to run to McDonald’s. You want anything?” Kraft asked over the headset.

“Get me a uhhhhhhhhhh….. uhhhhhh….. ten piece,” the NASCAR driver responded.

NASCAR had another successful opening to the season. Ratings came in and they even topped the NBA All-Star Game. That’s something worth celebrating for President Steve Phelps and the folks at the top. Ratings mean eyeballs and that’s what the sport wants at a time like this.

Hopefully, Bubba Wallace had a ten-piece waiting for him at the end. He raced a great one at the Superspeedway and unfortunately came up short. Rookie Austin Cindric blocked perfectly and Wallace just couldn’t sneak in at the end.

Bubba Wallace Focuses on NASCAR Season and Making Playoffs

This season of NASCAR is massive for Bubba Wallace. The No.23 driver and his 23XI team have big expectations. Last season was Wallace’s best finish in the Cup Series standings at 21st. However, in order to move up into that top-16, a goal of every driver on the track, he is going to have to do the little things.

After one race, it seems like that is what Wallace is doing. However, one race is hardly a way to tell how a season will play out. The second-place finish at the Daytona 500 is a good starting point though. If that type of to-5 or top-10 racing continues into this week, then we might be seeing a new Wallace.

So far, Bubba Wallace has had to keep the haters and doubters out of his mind. This season is the big one that could prove them all wrong. Teammate Kurt Busch and team owner Denny Hamlin are set on making it a postseason with two 23XI cars. So, get ready for a wild season of NASCAR.