NASCAR Busch Light Clash Was a Ratings Hit: See the Numbers

The numbers are in. And, they are showing NASCAR’s premiere journey out west to the L.A. Coliseum was a massive success. When all is said and done, the ratings are reflecting a Fox viewership of over 4.28 million people during last weekend’s Clash event.

The 2022 NASCAR Busch Light Clash event was held at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum last weekend. The race was held on a temporary quarter-mile track built inside the historic coliseum. According to reports, in addition to pulling in a massive number of viewers during the race that was featured on Fox, the unique NASCAR race location pulled over 50,000 fans into the venue Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR Busch Light Clash Racks Up Some Major Viewership; Biggest Since 2016

These numbers, notes the post-race reports, are up an amazing amount since last year. The 2022 Busch Light Clash numbers reflect a 168% increase over last year’s ratings. Last year, the NASCAR season kickoff event took place at the Daytona International Speedway, during the week on a Tuesday.

In total, the overall tally of viewership numbers came in greater than the whopping 3.214 million viewers NBC pulled in during the Pheonix race last fall.

Last weekend’s Busch Light Clash numbers also reflect the Busch Light Clash’s biggest ratings on Fox in over five years. In 2016, the season-opening NASCAR event pulled in 2.6 million viewers tuning in to catch the qualifying match. This was the highest number of viewers to turn into a similar event since the 2016 Daytona 500. The event is also the highest-rated non-Daytona qualifying event in the last 20 years, notes Fox Sports Executive Vice President Michael Mulvihill.

The L.A. Memorial Coliseum Event May Have Been A First Time Deal, But It’s Definitely A Success!

While all eyes were primarily on the qualifying match-ups during the L.A. Memorial Coliseum event this weekend, the well-attended race also pulled in some impressive names outside of the NASCAR circuit. Pit Bull and Ice Cube wowed the crowds with some impressive performances during the events and broadcast.

The unique L.A. Memorial Coliseum NASCAR event also brought on its share of exciting events. First, it was the premier race to feature the Next Gen vehicles…a brand new addition to the NASCAR circuit this 2022 season.

As per Fox News, these numbers certainly reflect some pretty major success, which means that NASCAR executives will likely be considering returning to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum next year. This could also mean that NASCAR organizers will be experimenting with similar events, setting up some major races at other non-traditional venues throughout the U.S.