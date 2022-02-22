NASCAR: Clint Bowyer Fires Back at Criticism Over His Appearance on Daytona 500 TV Broadcast

When you’re a celebrity, or even just have a following on social media, criticism comes with the territory. Sometimes, that criticism is valid. Fans point out a mistake, you learn from it and grow as a person. Other times, however, it’s downright silly, and you receive criticism simply because someone who follows you is bored. After an appearance on the Daytona 500 broadcast, NASCAR driver and commentator, Clint Bowyer, received the latter form of criticism – but refused to take it lying down.

A (clearly bored, but joking) fan sent a tweet to all three NASCAR on Fox commentators: Mike Joy, Tony Stewart, and Clint Bowyer. He said, “Serious question about minimum necktie height rules in the NASCAR broadcaster rule book. With so many varying clearances from the belt buckle, is everyone within tolerances? I think Clint’s is a little low.”

A. You’re right

B. I literally got ready in 3 mins we were so busy

C. Give a damn is low in this category. https://t.co/DWxmfwRFaY — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 21, 2022

As you can see, the ties of Mike Joy and Tony Stewart just touch the shirt button closest to their pants. Clint Bowyer’s, on the other hand, reaches well below his belt. Though he acknowledged his tie didn’t match his companions’, in a tweet fired back at the NASCAR fan, Bowyer revealed that he couldn’t care less.

Bowyer said, “A. You’re right; B. I literally got ready in 3 mins we were so busy; C. Give a damn is low in this category.”

The Clint Bowyer Tie Debacle Continues

After the first tweet, neither the fans nor Clint Bowyer was ready to give up the debate. A few minutes later, Bowyer continued the conversation with another fan, who disagreed with the first in regard to appropriate tie length. This fan said, “Low always looks better than short. Ties should always go AT LEAST to the belt.”

In a hilarious response, Clint Bowyer complained that his too-long tie wasn’t his fault but the tie’s. “Why are some longer than others,” Bowyer writes. “That damn thing was fit for Shaq for crying out loud. Ima YouTube that Windsor deal next.”

Why are some longer than others. That damn thing was fit for Shaq for crying out loud. Ima you tube that Windsor deal next. 😜 https://t.co/4XJJviWrkE — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) February 21, 2022

Fellow NASCAR commentator, Mike Joy, chimed in as well, adding another comical tweet to the ever-lengthening thread. Responding to the original question posed by the fashion-conscious NASCAR fan, Joy said, “The short answer is that somebody’s wardrobe chief got ejected and is now serving a two-race suspension. And no, they are not clip-on ties.”

The short answer is that somebody’s wardrobe chief got ejected and is now serving a two-race suspension.

And no, they are not clip-on ties. — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) February 21, 2022

Fans and other NASCAR drivers continued the conversation long after the original question was answered. As it turns out, no one knows the perfect length for a necktie. But if the NASCAR community coming together over the appropriate length of a tie isn’t heartwarming, we don’t know what is.