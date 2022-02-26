NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana: How to Watch the WISE Power 400

Get ready, NASCAR fans! The prestigious Daytona 500 might be behind us, but NASCAR Cup Series season is just getting started. NASCAR has traveled all the way from Florida to California for the next race, the Wise Power 400, taking place in the historic Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

NASCAR might no longer be at its peak, but with over 100,000 fans attending the Daytona 500, there’s no denying it remains a popular pastime. And if the packed Daytona International Speedway wasn’t enough to spark excitement, the upcoming race is sure to serve as a reminder of the good old days.

Opening in 1997, the Auto Club Speedway is the largest major speedway in the Los Angeles area. Not only is Southern California a picturesque destination but the location also holds a deeper connection with fans. Drivers speeding around a track with Hollywood palms in the background is reminiscent of the heyday of auto racing.

Tomorrow’s race marks the first time in two years that NASCAR has come to Fontana. The 2020 race occurred right at the buzzer and managed to escape COVID restrictions. The 2021 race weekend, however, was derailed due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the race are still on sale, but if you aren’t able to attend, don’t worry! You can catch all the action right from your living room.

The NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana will air tomorrow, Sunday 27, at 3:30 PM EST. It will be available on both the Fox network and the streaming service fuboTV. The streaming service even offers free trials, so you can watch the race free of charge!

NASCAR Repairs Track Ahead of Cup Series at Fontana

As the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana has hosted races for a quarter of a century, it’s no surprise that the track has seen better days. The worn and cracked asphalt covering the two-mile track creates a coarse racing surface for drivers.

NASCAR demands nothing but the best for its racers, however, and is taking steps to mend the track ahead of Sunday’s competition. Using a resin traction compound and a “tire dragon,” the NASCAR crew will help the track accept rubber and develop a racing groove. They’re also working on the track’s backstretch, grinding down the bump-covered surface.

The last driver to win in the Auto Club Speedway, Alex Bowman, shared his thoughts on the resin application. “The way the racetrack is laid out, it favors itself to widening out. I think the way that resin was put down and laid out is interesting. I don’t necessarily know that it’s gonna be great right away, but I think as it wears out it’ll make you move around… It’ll still be wide like normal. You’ll still use the seams, you’ll still be slipping and sliding all over the place. It just might take a little bit of time to get there.”