NASCAR Cup Series: How to Watch 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum This Weekend

There’s no better time than now to gear up for a weekend full of racing excitement. NASCAR is finally back, after all.

Drivers will race at the Los Angeles Coliseum this weekend. The specific race is called the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The initial heats and qualifiers will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. This is when a three-part qualifying process will begin in order to determine the 23-driver field.

The entire event can be streamed on Fox. You can also watch the event using FOXSports.com/live or by using the FOX Sports App as well.

Further, the main event will actually start at 6 p.m. on Sunday. This is an annual pre-season exhibition that is held before the season opener at Daytona 500. The opening race takes place on February 20 this year. This race is one of two non-point races, the other being the NASCAR All-Star Race.

The event was normally held at the Daytona International Speedway but was switched to the coliseum due to a number of factors. While it’s normally invite-only, this year the event is open to all teams and drivers for the first time in history. The 2021 winner was Kyle Busch.

Some of the drivers you can expect to see this weekend are Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, William Byron, and Joey Logano. Larson is currently favorited to win the 2022 Busch Light Clash. The top five are complete with Hamlin, Elliott, Busch, and Truex Jr.

VIDEO: Walk in to the @lacoliseum with me for my first time here and see the track #NASCAR built. This place is amazing. @NASCAR #BuschLightClash pic.twitter.com/fPrkFPZ8wK — Jerry Jordan (@JerryJordan_KTT) February 4, 2022

New Team Showing Up This Season

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum always manages to spark excitement for the regular NASCAR season.

When the Daytona 500 kicks off the Cup Series, a brand new team will join the roster. Floyd Mayweather Jr., a former legendary boxing champion, is the latest celebrity that is creating a NASCAR team. The new team is called The Money Racing Team.

He will be throwing Kaz Grala in the ring as his sole driver. He will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for this new team. Grala is known for competing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He is also the youngest NASCAR winner in the entire history of the Daytona International Speedway. He secured this title by winning the 2017 Truck Series season-opener.

Mayweather also secured Pit Viper, a popular sunglasses company, as the sponsor.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me. With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand,” Mayweather told ESPN regarding his new career expedition.

Other celebrities with their own teams include Michael Jordan and Pitbull.