NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Issues Warning About Flat Tire Issues With Next Gen Cars

NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants drivers to be wary of frequent flat tires with NextGen vehicles.

NASCAR has obviously undergone some changes when it comes to the rubber meeting the road. The introduction of the single lug nut tire is taking a little bit of getting used to for drivers. Thinner tires have led to multiple spinouts and issues with tires going flat. The first two races of the NASCAR Cup Series season have more than proven that. Now, Dale Earnhardt is warning racers about an overreaction to growing tire concerns. The all-time NASCAR great sent out a warning against altering the cars to fix the tire issue.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is asked what the solution to this problem might be. The former NASCAR superstar doesn’t hesitate to share his concerns on overreacting to thin tire issues. He says drivers “need to be careful” in their considerations and point to previous races as evidence.

“I think that they probably would do better off by looking at the wheel and the tire,” the NASCAR driver says in his podcast. “I’ve seen a lot of suggestions. We’ve got to be careful about this. Whatever changes they make or propose to do to the car could affect the awesome product and racing that we saw on the racetrack. One of the things that I noticed during the race, was a lot of the cars are way up in the air on the front end. We’ve begged for years to get these cars off the ground. To unseal them from the race track, and we thought forever.“

The former NASCAR driver says there is no “quick fix” to the Next Gen tire issue and says a “well-thought-out” process is needed.

NASCAR Icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. Urges Patience in Process

The NASCAR great says the situation needs to be handled with great care so as not to hurt the racing product.

“Definitely needs to be well-thought-out,” he continues. “Not a quick fix, be careful about this because it could hurt the actual racing product. Judging by everybody’s feedback, that was a really great racing product on Sunday.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a storied career as the son of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. He will join his father in the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year. Despite leaving the racing profession, Earnhardt Jr. has remained well-connected to the sport and often offers up his own takes on current racing issues, including the possible inclusion of street races in the future.

“I guess I need to ask, what’s fun about watching cars racing around a street course?” he says on his podcast. “I can’t answer that question for me. I can’t sit here and go, ‘Man, I wish we really had a street course,’ because I don’t know why street courses are better or different.”