NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Opens Up About New Project

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy unveiled their High Rock vodka late last month. The NASCAR star recently opened up about his new business venture.

That’s right, folks. It won’t be long before Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s new vodka hits the shelves. The professional stock car racing driver and his wife have teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the spirit. And they are both very proud of that collaboration.

Earnhardt Jr. explained that this is much more than just an endorsement of the company, they actually have an ownership stake in Sugarlands. He explained as much to PopCulture in an exclusive interview.

“We also love the idea of this being an equity piece,” he said. “So we have ownership in High Rock itself, and it’s not just an endorsement, and it can have a long-term effect on our family. And if it has success, it could be generational. So here we are, we think the world of Sugarlands and really enjoy a lot of the products. We think they’re going to have a lot of success with this new venture, and we’re glad to be a part of it. We’re glad to be owners of the product.”

The 47-year-old driver, of course, is the son of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. But Earnhardt Jr. has had an impressive racing career in his own right. As a matter of fact, their new High Rock vodka will be bottled at 88 proof — a reference to his car’s number from his time driving for Hendrick Motorsports.

Check out the intro video Earnhardt Jr. and his wife did on the official High Rock Vodka Twitter account.

Welcome to the official page of High Rock Vodka brought to you by @DaleJr and @AmyEarnhardt distilled and bottled by Sugarlands Distilling Company. Coming to liquor stores near you this spring. pic.twitter.com/dcZc79ZcdB — High Rock Vodka (@HighRockVodka) January 18, 2022

NASCAR Star’s New Vodka Releasing Sometime in April

The Earnhardt family is getting ready for their new vodka to be released nationwide. As it currently stands, we have to wait until sometime in April for that to officially happen.

But we’re excited — just as all NASCAR fans are — to give this new vodka a taste. Everything the Earnhardt’s have heard is that it’s “really smooth.”

“Everyone around us just says that it’s really smooth,” Earnhardt Jr.’s wife told the outlet. “We’ve encouraged everyone that we’ve given a bottle to try it without any mixers first. I know that’s not something you typically do with vodka, but everyone has obliged and responded with how smooth it is. So it’s seven times filtered, it’s clean, it’s a high-quality product. So far everyone that we have shared it with agrees.”

The two-time Daytona 500 winner is looking forward to having a project he and his wife can work on together.

“It’ll give both of us a new purpose in the house, and in our relationship and our marriage, it’ll give us a new purpose. We love to be motivated and again, this will be the first time we can do something together. So, I’m excited. I’m looking forward to not only sharing this product, but people getting to know Amy better. That’s going to be a great experience for me.”