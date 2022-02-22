NASCAR: Daytona 500 Champ Austin Cindric Debuts Epic New ‘Profile Pic’

It’s hard to believe, but the NASCAR Daytona 500 has already come and gone. Indeed, the always memorable event ended with a surprise atop the leaderboard to some folks. It was Austin Cindric who took home the checkered flag on February 20. Naturally, the Daytona 500 champ Austin Cindric celebrated the win with an epic new profile picture on his Twitter account.

In the picture, it’s just Cindric and the championship award relaxing after an unbelievable ending.

Fans loved the picture. One fan commented under it, “I love it finally changed it after for so many years.”

Austin Cindric on His Victory

Cindric held off fellow young star Bubba Wallace to take home the victory at the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

He told NASCAR media, “I’ve driven a lot of different race cars in my career, a lot of different race cars at this track alone, and I’ve seen the highs and lows of it. I have a lot of perspective from friends, competitors, co-drivers, teammates. This race means so much to so many people, and just very humbled to be able to get it done.” He also has had the opportunity to have so many folks around him and his corner to keep him going so that he could get to this particular moment one day. Winning the Daytona 500.

Cindric continued, “If I’m able to come here and win this race again and put myself in position again, I think every race is different, every experience is different.” You never know. Winning this race is already hard enough to do once. Cindric is thinking about No. 2. He continued, “At this moment of my life, I can’t think of anything more amazing and more gratifying than winning this race specifically. It’s a lot of hard work, like you said. It’s all I care about, it’s all I think about, and that’s what’s gotten me this far.”

He was grateful for following the big-time win. He thanked everyone involved to help get him here.

Thinking back Cindric said, “Probably not. You probably couldn’t have picked me up from the care center and said, you’re going to win the Daytona 500 one day. I probably would have said, ‘bulls—.’ But we’ve come a long way since then.” It was an incredible underdog story for Cindric and his team. He concluded, “It’s a very big credit to a lot of the people around me that have believed in me.” A lot of other folks believed in him and kept him going when he may not have even thought he could do it.

Only time will tell if Cindric can go back-to-back in 2022.