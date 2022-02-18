NASCAR Daytona 500: How, When to Watch the Race

It’s hard to believe, folks, but the Daytona 500 is upon us. On February 20, the NASCAR Daytona 500 race will take place.

It’s the 64th race in its history and will also be the debut of NASCAR’s newest car the Next Gen car. The event will once again be shown on FOX. This has been the case since 2007.

There are a few other ways to watch the event. NASCAR fans can watch the race on the FOX Sports app to stream it online. Folks can listen to it on the radio, too, on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. The start time for the race is 2:30 PM EST.

Kyle Larson Wins Pole

The NASCAR superstar is not wasting any time in Daytona. Indeed, 2021 defending Cup Series champion Larson is going to start out in front after winning the pole with the best time Wednesday evening. Funny enough, Larson just beat out his teammate Alex Bowman for the victory.

Full Starting Lineup

The order for the Top 40 is set. Larson and Bowman sit at No.1 and No. 2. Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher will compete just behind them. Familiar names like Chase Elliot sit at the No. 11 spot and Kevin Harvick at the No. 22 spot. Check out the full starting lineup below:

1. Kyle Larson

2. Alex Bowman

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Chris Buescher

5. Austin Cindric

6. Michael McDowell

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Harrison Burton

9. Chase Briscoe

10. Kyle Busch

11. Chase Elliott

12. Christopher Bell

13. Erik Jones

14. Martin Truex Jr.

15. Tyler Reddick 16. Bubba Wallace

17. Kurt Busch

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19. Ross Chastain

20. Joey Logano

21. Daniel Suarez

22. Kevin Harvick

23. William Byron

24. Corey LaJoie

25. Justin Haley

26. Ty Dillon

27. Landon Cassill

28. Greg Biffle

29. Todd Gilliland

30. Denny Hamlin 31. Cole Custer

32. Cody Ware

33. Daniel Hemric

34. David Ragan

35. Kaz Grala

36. Austin Dillon

37. BJ McLeod

38. Aric Almirola

39. Noah Gragson

40. Jacques Villeneuve

Last Year’s NASCAR Daytona 500 Winner

After winning back-to-back events, Denny Hamlin did not take home the checkered flag in 2021 in Daytona. Instead, it was an underdog story with Michael McDowell taking it home. Before the victory, the veteran had never even won a NASCAR top series race. As you may recall, on the last lap a devastating crash took place. It knocked out both Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski from the fold.

McDowell told NASCAR media after his victory in 2021, “I just can’t believe it. I’ve just got to thank God. So many years just grinding it out and hoping for an opportunity like this. I’ve got to thank Love’s Travel Stops, Speedco, Bob Jenkins for giving me this opportunity. I’m so thankful. Such a great way to get a first victory — a Daytona 500.”

McDowell paid his dues. He worked hard to get to where he was in the sport and was over the moon about his victory. He thanked all the folks who helped get him there. And what a first victory in NASCAR. It’s hard to top such a big-time win.

He continued, “Are you kidding me? I just want to say hi to my wife back home. Happy Valentine’s Day. I know it’s been a tough week. My kids, I love you guys. I wish they could be here with me to celebrate. Maybe NASCAR will send a plane to bring them down here, but we’re the Daytona 500 champions. Thank you Doug Yates, Ford. We had our Ford partners at the end and they all crashed, but luckily I was able to make it through. I’m just so thankful. God is good.”

The NASCAR Daytona 500 will take place on February 20, 2022, at 2:30 PM EST.