NASCAR: Daytona 500 Winner Austin Cindric Spent Months Reflecting on ‘Being a Loser’

For some people, winning a game of Monopoly is enough to take advantage of hours of bragging rights. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising, or even undeserving, for Austin Cindric to boast a little after winning the Daytona 500. However, the NASCAR driver remains humble. In an interview on Fox & Friends, in fact, Cindric didn’t utter one word that would suggest he’s the least bit arrogant.

When discussing his close victory, he goes as far as to praise his runner-up, Bubba Wallace. “Certainly a pretty intense moment, they’re racing for the win of the Daytona 500. It’s one that everybody wants to win, and Bubba has been able to put himself into position a lot of years in a row now.”

Though Austin Cindric is obviously a talented driver, no one can win all the time. And last year, he suffered a devastating defeat in the XFINITY circuit. With just one lap away from becoming back-to-back champion, the victory slipped through his fingers. The Fox & Friends hosts asked if yesterday’s Daytona 500 win makes up for last year’s close season-ending defeat.

“I’ve had the last three months to reflect on being a loser,” Cindric said with a laugh. “I’m a winner today. So, I’ll take it. We love the fact that we’re able to rebound like that. But you know, that’s what the sport’s all about. That’s what racing is all about, is how you can rebound. For me, it’s everything I dream of to come to speed weeks in and to be able to win the Daytona 500, the biggest race of the year, the biggest race of them all. It’s just it’s hard to believe, hard to put into words.”

Austin Cindric Expresses Excitement After Daytona 500 Win

Though Austin Cindric is still a Cup series rookie, his rise through the ranks of NASCAR has been nothing short of meteoric. And after snatching the victory in the legendary Daytona 500, Cindric expressed some well-deserved excitement in his post-race interview.

Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric talks with Jamie Little. pic.twitter.com/or3dn7og7u — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

“Oh my God. You know what makes it all better? A packed house, a packed house at the Daytona 500!” Cindric said with glee. “I’ve got so many people to thank. First and foremost, Roger Penske, happy birthday! Oh my gosh! I appreciate Ryan being a great teammate; obviously, he wants to win this one. I’m so pumped for Discount Tires, Menards, Ford, everyone who worked so hard with this Next Gen car through this whole process. I am so excited, this makes up for losing a championship the last race I did.”

The ever-gracious Cindric continued by celebrating those around him rather than taking all the credit for himself. “I’m surrounded by great people, that’s all there is to it,” he said. “I know there’s going to be highs and lows being a rookie in a field of drivers this strong. I’m just grateful for the opportunity, excited to climb to mountain ahead of us. We’re in the playoffs that’s one box checked. What an awesome group of fans, what an awesome race car, just really thankful.”