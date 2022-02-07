‘NASCAR’ Driver Denny Hamlin Talks Mechanical Issues That Plagued Him During Busch Light Clash

Following a grueling day on the race track, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin reveals what exactly happened during the Busch Light Clash, which took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday (February 7th).

Speaking about why he placed 23rd in the race, the NASCAR driver declared that mechanical issues were plaguing him. “It looks like the power steering belt evidently came off and took the hose with it. We didn’t have any steering ability. This is something you will probably see a lot of this year. It’s just fixing all of the bugs that are going to happen. Unfortunately, had a power standing issue.”

During an interview with Racer, Hamlin described that the NASCAR event may lean towards being a “sh—show” and that’s what he and his crew expected. “. I don’t think anyone really knows. Obviously, it’ll be by far the smallest track we’ll ever have gone to. It will certainly get pretty physical, and I’m sure there will be some roadblocks here and there, but it will be something new.”

Kick In The Tires reports that despite the frustrating day for the NASCAR driver, the event was a non-points paying exhibition race and therefore doesn’t impact anyone’s 2022 racing season. The media outlet also reveals that the Cup Series is set to return on February 20th at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500.

NASCAR Racer Denny Hamlin Talks Preparing 23XI For the 2022 Racing Season

While continuing his chat with Racer, NASCAR racer Denny Hamlin reveals how he is preparing 23XI for the 2022 racing season. “The biggest challenge anytime you double in size, or more than double in size is keeping morale good. How do you keep it to where you still feel like a family organization where people love going to work? It’s been busy!”

The NASCAR driver further explains that he and the 23XI crew are really excited for the upcoming season. “We are doing all of our promotional stuff, we are hiring new and exciting people who are from outside of racing, versus kind of recycled employees who have gone from team to team. I really like the direction that we’re heading in, and I really love the competition guys that we have hired to head up the setups of the car and things like that.”

Hamlin goes on to describe working on the NASCAR team as being really fun. “Like any business, workforce is a little bit of a struggle right now. Just making sure that you’ve got the truckers and things like that. It’s just making sure that you’re keeping those people that you have and you’re keeping them happy.”