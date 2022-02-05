NASCAR Gives First Look at Next Gen Car Prep Ahead of Busch Light Clash

We are just days away from the start of the NASCAR Cup Series. That means we are days away from seeing the Next Gen cars in action.

These cars are sweet. Not just for the looks, but the new modifications that NASCAR has done to the vehicles. They have independent suspension, a lower profile, as well as larger wheels. There are more changes in these cars that fans are going to learn to love.

That includes digital rear-view mirrors that drivers have raved about in testing. These cars have been driven by every driver now. Tests were done throughout the season last year and into the offseason as well. NASCAR wants to make its product new and exciting. Next Gen cars do just that.

Before the Busch Light Clash takes place at the LA Coliseum, drivers and their teams are going to be getting all the fine details just right. Check out the video below from Twitter and check out the action taking place tonight under the California sun. The garage area looks like a fun place to be right now.

#NextGen looks mighty fine under the SoCal sun ☀️ pic.twitter.com/zI0ZsxeiwG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 5, 2022

This race at the LA Coliseum is going to be awesome. If anything, it will be a fun experiment. If you have the opportunity to bring NASCAR to one of the country’s most iconic venues, do that! This is going to be a very interesting setup as well with heats and qualifying rounds culminating in a 150 lap finale.

There is going to be a strong field of drivers on Sunday. While there are favorites coming into the first rounds of racing, no one knows what will happen on the temporary track. Everyone is coming in as a rookie on the track. Never raced before. So, who does Vegas think is going to take that checkered flag?

NASCAR Favorites for LA Coliseum Clash

The Busch Light Clash is going to ring in the NASCAR season unlike any other. The race is going to be special no matter who wins. But, there will be some drivers looking to make a statement to start the season. FOX Bet has odds for this race that might surprise you.

Despite winning both the regular season and the playoffs, Kyle Larson is not the favorite for Sunday’s race. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. find themselves as the favorites with +550 odds. NASCAR has a group of other drivers that includes Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Larson that are behind those two. Kyle Busch is also one of the top favorites in this race.

An interesting driver in the odds is Ryan Blaney at +1200. He was able to win back-to-back races at the end of last year’s regular season. Is he turning a corner in his career? If so, that could mean another young driver is set to compete with the usual cast of favorites this year. So, Outsiders, what is going to happen this weekend? Is this something you’re excited about, or would you rather see this race be in Daytona?