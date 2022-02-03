NASCAR: Here’s How the Busch Light Clash Works

NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash is happening this weekend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The event is set up so that everyone is a rookie out on the track. So, how exactly does it work?

First off, drivers will have practice runs on Saturday. After everyone has had the chance to get some road time, the drivers will compete in single-car qualifying. The results of the single-car qualifying will set up the next part of the event, which are heat races. There will be four heat races, and the fastest qualifiers will be on the pole for each heat race.

Drivers Will Begin To Fill Out the Field for Busch Light Clash After Practice Runs and Single-Car Qualifying

Other qualifying speeds will be used to fill the field during the heat races. For example, drivers that qualified first, fifth, ninth, and so on, will fill the field for the first race. The heat races last for 25 laps. The top four finishers of the heat races will go on to the Busch Light Clash main event. They’ll fill up the first 16 positions.

Then, the drivers who didn’t do well in the heat races will have a second chance to get to the main Busch Light Clash event. They’ll be able to race in one of two Last Chance Qualifying races, which will last for 50 laps. The top three finishers from the two Last Chance races will fill out positions 17 through 22 for the main event. The last spot in the Clash, 23, is automatically given to the driver who finished the highest in the 2021 point standings who does not otherwise qualify. That means that we’ll be seeing the 2021 champion, Kyle Larson, on the track this weekend.

Overall, the weekend will be jam-packed leading up to the Clash. Practice runs and single-car qualifying will both happen on Saturday. Sunday is when we’ll see the real action – the heat races, Last Chance Qualifying, and the Clash itself. There will be a short break halfway through the main event. The Busch Light Clash is 150 laps, so the break will happen during lap 75.

NASCAR Is Using a Temporary Track for the Iconic Race

This is the first time that a race season has kicked off anywhere other than Daytona International Speedway in over 40 years. However, the track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is only temporary. The 1/4-mile long track was built over the course of a few weeks. The legendary football stadium got paved over in order to prepare for the NASCAR event.

The track will be broken up and taken away after the Busch Light Clash is over. All in all, the process of installing a temporary race track is new and quite interesting. NASCAR is pulling out all of the stops for the season’s first start at the Memorial Coliseum.