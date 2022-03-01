NASCAR: Here’s Where Power Rankings Stand After Sunday’s Auto Club Speedway Race

Now that we have two official races and an exhibition this NASCAR season, the power rankings are going to be updated each week.

To start out, NBC’s NASCAR Power Rankings have a very obvious name on top. After not being ranked after Daytona, the top two spots are taken by Kyle Larson and Austin Reddick, respectively. Larson came in to steal the win and is the reigning Cup Series Champ.

Reddick made his way to the front of the field on Sunday. But, a flat on lap 152 caused major issues. He finished 24th, but after leading 90 laps, a career-high, he deserves a lot of credit. He hasn’t won a Cup Series race yet, but I have a feeling he will.

After that, it’s Daytona 500 winner and Cup Series rookie, Austin Cindric. He finished 12th after earning a pole position. This young NASCAR driver is going to be tough to beat this season.

Ryan Blaney comes in fourth and a surprise pick at fifth with Aric Almirola. Blaney has been a strong competitor for two years now. At the end of last season, things just clicked. He had a rough finish but is still a top driver. Almirola was able to finish in the top-10 again. The only driver to claim a top-10 finish in both of the first two races of the season. This is the driver’s final season.

To finish out the top-10 in the power rankings, it is Erik Jones, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott. This is a strong group of drivers that will be tough to beat. Is it just early-season luck? Or have these drivers actually proven that they are at the top of the league after just two weeks? The NASCAR season keeps moving on.

Kyle Larson Wins NASCAR Auto Club 400, But Almost Wrecked Chase Elliott

Now, Kyle Larson took the win, but there was an incident that almost led the Cup Series Champion wrecking his teammate into the wall. Larson and Chase Elliott are both Hendrick drivers and things almost got messy. NASCAR never seems to be a chill and relaxing activity at 150+ MPH.

Larson took the win and talked about almost putting Elliott in the wall after the checkered flag. His spotter was late getting the call to him as he tried to move around Logano. Elliott came up high just as Larson made the same move and, Elliott’s day was basically over after that.

“It happened, and I hate that it did. I know they’re upset. But we’ll talk, and hopefully, we’ll get on the same page. I would never run into my teammate or block him that aggressively and that late on purpose.”

That’s NASCAR for you. Gotta keep your head on a swivel at all times.