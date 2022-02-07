NASCAR Hilariously Celebrates Pulling Off the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum

When the venue was originally announced, no one knew what to think. But NASCAR did it, they pulled off a race at the L.A. Coliseum.

Over the decades, the Coliseum has been home to some of the greatest sporting events in history. However, nothing ever quite like this. It was just an exhibition as far as the Cup Series is concerned, but it meant a lot to the drivers in the race. The journey wasn’t easy for anyone in the Main Event.

The top 23 drivers that made it out of the qualifiers and the heats got the chance to race around the track for 150 laps in the finale. Drivers earned their way through the short 25 and 50 lap rounds. This track was tiny. Super tiny. But, they made it work. Drivers allowed others to pass and make moves. There were some bumps and mishaps, but nothing out of the ordinary.

The event went so well, that NASCAR decided that they should brag on themselves. It was fitting and well deserved. Check out the tweet below and see for yourself. Get ready for a meme mashup that you didn’t know you needed in your life.

They said we were crazy, but maybe we were just crazy enough. pic.twitter.com/7tJNzglFcO — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 7, 2022

“They said we were crazy, but maybe we weren’t crazy enough,” NASCAR tweeted. Yes, yes they were. On a track that looked no bigger than the Olympic one that originally sat in the center of the stadium, NASCAR did what no one thought could be done.

After watching this event happen for the first time ever, how does it feel Outsiders? NASCAR is trying to widen the fanbase and early signs show that this was rather successful in bringing in new viewers. Will the Clash return to L.A. Coliseum in the future?

Joey Logano Wins NASCAR Busch Light Clash

Going into this race, there were a few names that popped up when favorites were concerned. Those names included Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and others. Joey Logano was somewhere in the top-6 as far as odds were concerned. However, when you get out on that brand new track no one knows what will happen.

A few guys had mechanical issues. That included Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin. Tough luck. These Next Gen cars will take some getting used to. Over the course of the race, Kyle Busch was either in second or first almost the entire race. Logano stalked closely behind.

Although the track was narrow and short, Logano made a move right before the halfway break and took the lead. NASCAR can be at its best when two drivers are going back and forth. Logano and Busch started to do that. As the race came to an end, Logano held on strong, put distance on the pack, and took home the win. Now, he gets to welcome his third baby with his wife, as he announced after the race.