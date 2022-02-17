NASCAR: How Kyle Busch’s Son Is Following in Father’s Footsteps

It looks like Kyle Busch is going to have an heir to his racing empire. However, six-year-old Brexton Busch isn’t in a hurry, except on the track.

Like his dad, Brexton is zooming around and winning trophies that are larger than he is. Youth motorsports can be a cutthroat business just like the big boys in NASCAR. Brexton’s father, Kyle, is a two-time Cup Series champion and has clearly taught his son how to handle an engine behind the wheel. 2021 was a big year for the young driver, and 2022 looks like it is going to be just as big.

He has been winning some races, and places in just about all of his attempts. Those Beginner Box Stock races are wild to watch with tiny, almost cubical kart designs. Basically what amounts to a roll cage, a motor, and some fiberglass. These little vehicles do not go anywhere close to what Kyle and the rest of the Cup Series guys are driving. Think more in the 20-30 MPH range. In a few years, he will likely move up to other classes such as the 125cc, 250cc, or higher.

Heading into this new season, Brexton’s No.18 was able to pull off what some racers struggle with. Landing sponsorship. Of course, Brexton is under Kyle Busch Motorsports and will race if he wants to race. However, having a sponsor in Servpro likely makes things a lot easier.

Servpro’s chief marketing officer made a statement about the sponsorship. “I can’t say how much we’ve appreciated partnering with Brexton, Samantha and Kyle, the whole Busch family,” Mike Stahl said. “Brexton is the consummate winner and a fantastic brand ambassador for Servpro. We play to win, just like Brexton races to win.”

Brexton Winning More Than Kyle Busch

When it comes to the Kyle Busch Motorsports team, Brexton might be the most successful driver on the roster. He is the youngest, for sure. While the NASCAR world had their attention turned to the LA Coliseum and the Busch Light Clash, Brexton was busy taking another trophy home.

“Congratulations to my son,” Busch said after the exhibition race. “He won yesterday. That’s cool. I was trying to match him. He’s winning more than me these days, so somebody better send him a contract.”

Well, it seems that Servpro heard Kyle Busch’s plea. Because they came in with another year of sponsorships for the young driver. That win for Brexton was at the Hanging Rock Kartway down in South Carolina. His 2022 is off to a great start and could be a big one for the six-year-old. If he wants to follow in the footsteps of his dad, he has an open road ahead of him and plenty of horsepowers.