NASCAR: Is There a Race on Super Bowl Sunday?

When it comes to sports this Sunday there’s one thing on most people’s minds — Super Bowl Sunday. Millions of people will tune in as the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals go head to head on February 13 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

NASCAR is working on starting up its season right now. So, if you’re a major fan of racing, you may just be wondering if the Super Bowl is going to overlap a NASCAR race this weekend. Consider yourself lucky. There is nothing scheduled for this weekend in the NASCAR world. That means you can devote all your attention to the Rams and the Bengals before cheering on your favorite drivers the weekend after.

On February 17 is the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway. It will start at 6 p.m. Then, the next day is the NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Beef It’s What’s For Dinner 300 is on the 19th for the Xfinity Series.

Finally, it will be the event all NASCAR fans have been patiently waiting for. The Daytona 500, which officially kicks off the Cup Series racing season, is on February 20. This race is going to start at 1:30 p.m. and you can stream it on FOX. Luckily, this race is getting a weekend to itself to attract as many racing fans as possible.

You can take a look at the full NASCAR racing schedule, here. There’s also an option in which you can add all of the racing events to your personal calendar to ensure that you don’t miss any.

New Teams and Other NASCAR Highlights

There’s a lot to look out for when it comes to the NASCAR season. For starters, we got a new team joining in on the excitement. Legendary retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced he would debut his new team, The Money Racing Team, at the Daytona 500.

He will join the Cup Series with 23-year-old driver Kaz Grala on his side. He will need to qualify to compete in the race. Mayweather joins other celebrities that have become NASCAR team owners like NBA legend Michael Jordan or popular musician Pitbull.

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing is entering its second year. The team has Denny Hamlin and added Kurt Busch ahead of this 2022 season. According to the official NASCAR site, the Jordan Brand will be a new sponsor for the team and the No. 45 Toyota Camry. That Jumpman logo will be printed on the shoulders and the belt of Busch’s suit as well as on the back of his helmet.

Team Hezeberg from the Netherlands will introduce the No. 27 Ford in select Cup Series races in 2022 as well.