NASCAR: Joey Logano Celebrates Birth of Daughter After Busch Light Clash Win

Imagine having a stretch of days quite like NASCAR’s Joey Logano. He won the Busch Light Clash and now has a new baby daughter.

With the win, Logano earned himself a $2 million purse. The driver was patient, alert, and made moves at just the right times on the small track. While it was an exhibition race, and no points were up for grabs, it still meant a lot for the Shell-Pennzoil driver. Since getting married in 2014, this is the third child that Joey and his wife Brittany have had together.

During his postrace interview, Joey Logano said that he told his wife to call him if she goes into labor. He said he would run straight from the track, and by the look of his face when he said it, he meant it. “This is big I’m having a baby… well, my wife is having a baby tomorrow, our third one. So, pretty big weekend for us,” the driver said after the race.

So, 36 hours later, Joey and Brittany have welcomed Emilia Love Logano to the world. How great is that? Check out the photos below.

Pretty awesome 36 hours! Sunday will never compare to today though.



Welcome to the world Emilia Love Logano



She’s already stole our hearts.

Mom and baby were rockstars. pic.twitter.com/yhRKUbCrW7 — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) February 8, 2022

A NASCAR victory in the LA Coliseum, along with a large prize purse, and most importantly, a healthy newborn and wife. That’s about as good as it gets if you’re Joey Logano and family.

This was a special weekend for NASCAR as a whole as well. When they said they were going to set up a race at the COliseum, a lot of folks didn’t think it would work. The track was tiny! No one had ever done this before! There wouldn’t be a pit road really! However, despite all of that, and perhaps because of those reasons and more, the event was a complete success.

Joey Logano Wins NASCAR Opener Ahead of Daytona 500

The real regular season will get started in less than two weeks at Daytona. With the Daytona 500 kicking things off, Joey Logano has to feel that he has a good chance of racking up some early season points. Next Gen cars will take teams a while to figure out. If his team is slightly ahead of the others, that could be a big advantage.

Three cars went down almost simultaneously around laps 52 and 53. It was like a switch was flipped. Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Briscoe had their days ended early. Reddick had led 51 of 53 laps at the time. This is what opened the way for Logano to make his move.

After things were sorted out with the caution laps, Joey Logano tucked into second place right behind the pole winner Kyle Busch. Busch tried his best to hold off the Ford Mustang, but it wasn’t meant to be. The No.22 wouldn’t be stopped, though. Logano snuck through and after he took the lead, held on as Busch burned up his tires trying to catch up. Big win for Logano.