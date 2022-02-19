NASCAR: Joey Logano Has a Scary Moment During Final Lap in The Duel At Daytona

Busch Light Clash winner Joey Logano’s final lap at The Duel At Daytona turned into a scary moment.

The No. 22 racer got caught in the wall on the final lap of Duel 2. He was in an excellent position to defend the race lead among four cars. Racing News recounted the final lap drama.

But, as the 31-year-old Logano went around a lap car on the outside of the track, he had three cars inch up on him. Chris Buescher backed off Logano’s rear bumper in the corner and caught Michael McDowell for a slight push. Buescher closed in quickly on Logano as they got out of the corner.

The driver was on Joey Logano’s left rear, and the current Busch Light Clash champion tried to block him. That didn’t work as Buescher was there.

Logano turned right as he fought to save the car. But the new dad careened right into the outside wall. He bounced, spun, and caught fellow driver Harrison Burton in the mayhem.

NASCAR’s Twitter account caught up with Joey Logano’s car after the race. It sure wasn’t pretty.

Before Thursday’s second duel race, the driver said he wouldn’t hold back.

“I’m going to go race, and if we crash, we’ll figure it out,” Logano said.

However, after the race, the driver told a NASCAR reporter that he “just made a mistake.” Logano said the run at the end “happened quicker than he thought it would.”

Finally, he added he thought “he was in the clear” before apologizing to his team. Logano apologized to Burton’s team as well and said his action “was a dumb move.”

Parts Shortage Leading Drivers To Be Defensive

Fortunately, Joey Logano’s wreck didn’t end his time at Daytona.

Joey Logano does have a backup car in his hauler. pic.twitter.com/E4oydVevaV — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) February 18, 2022

There’s a parts shortage with NASCAR’s Next-Gen cars. Some drivers are even driving defensively to preserve their cars and keep their race week alive. But other drivers are wary about getting caught up in a truck mishap.

The new NASCAR setup has teams buying from approved vendors. Some teams are behind in getting new parts to replace their fleets.

“Some of that is lack of parts and pieces since everything is apples to apples all through the garage,” former champion Kurt Busch said recently.

Denny Hamlin had an “aggressive” test three weeks ago. The NASCAR owner and driver said his crew chief told him to tone it down before the Daytona 500.

Joey Logano’s A New Dad

Last weekend’s win in Los Angeles was pretty memorable for Logano. Sure, it was just an exhibition race, but winning at the specially-designed track has to be a thrill.

To top things off, the NASCAR driver earned $2 million, and he’s a new dad for the third time. Brittany and Joey Logano have been married since 2014.