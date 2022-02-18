NASCAR: Kurt Busch Reveals What He’s ‘Ultimately’ Got to Do to Win 2022 Daytona 500

Look out, folks, the Daytona 500 is here yet again. Indeed, this Sunday at 2:30 PM EST the Daytona 500 takes place once again on FOX. Ahead of the event, Kurt Busch revealed what he’s “ultimately” got to do to win the 2022 Daytona 500.

He told Pop Culture, “To win a Daytona 500 is like winning a championship.” It’s a big deal. It’s a different deal entirely than most other races. The way drivers approach it is different. You also never know what is going to happen. Just look at the 2021 winner in Michael McDowell.

He continued, “And you do it with a program and a process to make sure you’re checking off all the right boxes. So even little things like weather, when you have changes in the weather, change the way you approach some of the pit stop sequences. So, looking ahead, it’s not going to be a super hot day, so that will help with tire wear. That’ll help with the engines and the fuel mileage. So there’s a lot of things to juggle and to switch around, and ultimately we’ve got to learn more about the draft, and that’s done during the race.”

You have to have a plan and Busch has a plan of action as to how to do it. You have to approach everything differently and prepare for everything. One will have to be on your toes and consider things like the draft as the race gets going.

Kurt Busch Opens Up on Next Gen Car

NASCAR has new cars for the 2022 season. The Next Gen car.

Busch told Racer, “Just hoping in the Next Gen car, it’s relatively the same as the current car. The greenhouse is a little smaller and some of the viewpoints are a little bit more tucked-in, but driving it with the sequential gearbox, and the brakes you can drive in way further than you could, it’s almost a test of newness. And qualifying this new car at a higher pace and at a higher velocity that you have to throw some of the old things and some of the old routines away.”

It’s not a whole lot different. But there are some differences. You are testing out all these new things as the racer.

He concluded, “For me, the tire wear and understanding the tire sequences on when to pit and when not to with the bigger tires and also understanding the less forgiveness in what it is showing so far. The tire acts more like a sports car tire where it has a peak of grip, but it takes a while to get there and then it drops off quicker. We’re looking at everything and working on everything.”

You can watch the Daytona 500 on FOX on Sunday at 2:30 PM EST.