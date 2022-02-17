NASCAR: Kyle Busch on Possibility of His Son Becoming a Race Car Driver Some Day

Kyle Busch is just like any man trying to have it all. A wife. A son. The Harley J. Earl trophy awarded to the first-place driver in the Daytona 500. It takes skill to balance the kind of pressures that come with being both a NASCAR legend and a family man, but Busch has it down to a science. That said, he does hope to one day combine the two.

In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Busch talked about the possibility of his son, Brexton, one day sitting behind the wheel of his own race car. “I mean, it would be great,” Busch says. “We certainly have some years before that happens.”

As Brexton is only six years old, it’s true that he has quite a long wait until he’s NASCAR eligible. That said, in twelve years, when Brexton reaches eligibility, Kyle Busch will only be 48, more than young enough for a few more races.

Considering the future, Busch continues, “I don’t know if I’ll be in the Cup series when he gets there. But yeah, I think there will certainly be a time where we might share the track on the Truck Series or something like that, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. That could certainly be fun.”

Kyle Busch’s Son Already Has a Passion for Racing

Though six is a little young for NASCAR, Kyle Busch encourages a healthy amount of competitiveness in his son. Rather than race cars, Brexton Busch races go-karts. He’s so invested in go-kart racing, in fact, that he travels the country to compete in short track races.

On his young son’s racing career, Busch said, “We all go through growth and learning, and with that, we get better. He’s no different than anybody else. But yeah, he’s come a long way. It’s pretty cool to see the growth that he’s shown and the things that he’s doing to get to the next level.”

As a father, Busch feels it’s important to attend his son’s races. He admits, however, that this isn’t exactly an easy task to accomplish. “The scheduling aspect of it all is tough,” Busch confesses. “Running all the NASCAR races and being at the racetrack every weekend doesn’t lend itself very easy to be there with all the time. The main race track he races is here in North Carolina, and the majority of those races are on Tuesdays. So, we try our best to still travel as a family, but he can kind of get his fix in and we can still do my deal.”

Though Kyle Busch seems more than supportive of Brexton’s budding racing career, the child’s mother is less than thrilled at the idea of her son following in his father’s footsteps. “His mom doesn’t like him getting caught up in wrecks,” Busch shares. “None of us do. He’s been banged up a couple times, but he’s gotten right back into it.”

To no one’s surprise, it sounds like Brexton Busch is every bit as tough as his father.