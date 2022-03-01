NASCAR: Kyle Larson ‘Had No Clue’ He Nearly Ran Chase Elliott Into the Wall

NASCAR season is heating up, folks. It’s heating up for a lot of the drivers, too as there was a bit of a wild moment on Sunday where Hendricks Motorsports teammates collided during the Auto Club 400. Indeed, the two stars involved were Kyle Larson, who won the race, and his teammate Chase Elliott. At the moment, Larson was attempting to pass the leader Joey Logano. However, in the process, he accidentally “pinched” Elliott that took his teammate out of the equation for the victory. Larson said that he “had no clue” that he nearly ran his teammate Chase Elliot into the wall.

After his victory, Larson said, “I had a run, so I went to peel off, and as soon as I peeled off, my spotter is yelling, “Outside! Outside! Outside!” And I had no clue he was even coming.” He continued, “It happened, and I hate that it did. I know they’re upset. But we’ll talk, and hopefully we’ll get on the same page. I would never run into my teammate or block him that aggressively and that late on purpose.”

Here is the moment in question.

What Happened at Auto Club 400

Larson added, “I didn’t get through [Turns] 3 and 4 very well.” He continued, “Joey did a good job on the bottom, and then we were side drafting each other, and I’m not even looking in my mirror at that point because all I’m worried about is Joey, and I’m looking out of my A-post window.”

Kyle Larson was not even looking at Elliott, from his perspective. His concern was not with Elliott, it was with the leader Logano. He concluded, “I hate that I ended his day after they worked so hard to get back to the lead lap and back in contention to win, but it was just an honest mistake on probably both of our faults.” The two are teammates and Larson certainly makes it clear it was not his intent to ruin Chase Elliott’s day on the track. He added, “I should have had more awareness in my mirror. My spotter could have told me he was coming with a big run, and we would have avoided that mess.”

What Happened With Kyle Larson & Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson specifically called out his spotter for what transpired between Elliott and himself. This was interesting because after the race Larson’s spotter actually took to Twitter to make a statement, too.

Today I made a mistake. I will take full responsibility for what happen on track today. I was worried more about the 22 and not the 9. It was a late call on me it had nothing to do with Kyle. — Tyler Monn (@TylerMonn) February 28, 2022

Tyler Monn took full responsibility for what happened. He looks at the event as his mistake and speaks to what Larson is saying about not being focused on Elliott and being focused on No. 22.

Kyle Larson concluded, “I would have probably not been side drafting on Joey as hard as I was. I would have been more so protecting on Chase than worrying about Joey.”