NASCAR: Matt Stafford, Andrew Whitworth Hang With Chase Elliott Before WISE Power 400

It looks like Los Angeles Rams stars Matt Stafford and Andrew Whitworth are keeping themselves busy by enjoying a little NASCAR.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Rams quarterback Matt Stafford and left tackle Andrew Whitworth were celebrating winning Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, now that they are free on Sundays, they took advantage by heading over to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Stafford and Whitworth served as the honorary guests at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Even though both of the Rams players were there to give the command for the race, they were spotted hanging out with a fellow champion in his own right. That would be Chase Elliott, the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. Not only are all three men champs, they all hail from down south as well. Stafford and Elliott are both Georgia natives while Whitworth is originally from Louisiana.

Stafford and Whitworth Talk About Becoming NASCAR Fans

We know that Matt Stafford and Andrew Whitworth are both very busy men. They have been in the spotlight since their high school football days and they have spent their lives to become two of the best at their respective positions. So, it makes sense that neither of them had a lot of time to watch NASCAR growing up. They explained as much to the media on Sunday afternoon.

“You know, it wasn’t a huge thing for me,” Stafford said of watching NASCAR. “I was playing some of the other sports, but when I was in college I went to a Talladega race once or twice and fell in love with it there. It was a lot of fun. I love the atmosphere. Every race I’ve ever been to or watched on TV has been really exciting. I have got a lot of respect for these drivers and these teams. It’s a really cool unique sport.”

He may have been there to tell the drivers to start their engines, but Stafford wasn’t staying impartial. He made it clear who he was rooting for.

“I’m a casual fan, but I’m pulling for Chase Elliott today, obviously. Georgia boy and he’s rocking the number nine, so I gotta pull for him.”

The same can be said for Whitworth. He didn’t grow up knowing a lot about the sport but now he’s a big fan.

“I really wasn’t, I didn’t know as much about NASCAR growing up in Lousiana,” he said. I watched it from time to time and followed some of the bigger names. My first time to ever go to a race was actually with my wife Melissa. It was our second date I believe. We went to Talladega, she was a news anchor at the time and went to cover the race and I got to go. It was an amazing experience and something I’ll never forget. It was really cool.”