NASCAR: Nashville Superspeedway Might Also Serve as Home for High School Football Games

Could NASCAR and football co-exist together?

Well, Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses seems to think that Middle Tennessee has plenty of room for the two of them. Moses is hoping to have both NASCAR racing and high school football happen at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The NASCAR venue has a seven-acre infield. Obviously, NASCAR and other races are not going on consistently at the track. This leaves it vacant for a lot of the time. Also, this venue is only 25 miles from downtown, which is another reason Moses believes it would be the perfect place to host a couple of high school football games each season.

“We’ve got a seven-acre infield, 23,000 seats, luxury boxes, a great market and people with big ideas. There is great high school football in Tennessee, in Middle Tennessee and in Nashville in particular. I would like to think the novelty of doing something like this would work with the fan base that already loves football and putting it in a place that they don’t usually expect to see it,” Moses said, according to the Tennessean.

For Moses, it’s important to use this track to its full potential. After all, we just recently got to see the Nashville Superspeedway join the NASCAR world again. It reopened last year and hosted the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 26. This is when both Carl Edwards and Austin Dillon were able to scoop up victories for the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races. It was a highly appreciated return. It is the largest concrete-only track in NASCAR, which adds a new element to the competition.

High school football is actually not the only high school sporting event to happen at the track. Back in September, the facility hosted the Speedway Shootout. This was a high school cross country meet with over 200 runners from a dozen schools in the area.

It makes sense to let the track be used for high school football, especially since it has been used for two annual college football games. Moses helped the Military Bowl and the former AT&T National Football Classic happen there.

“I love what Erik is talking about with high school football getting together one region against another; I think it’d be a lot of fun. We like to do things that you’ve never seen before and build on non-traditional ideas. It’s just fun. Our whole goal is to host events that create positive memories that people can have for a lifetime,” Marcus Smith said to the news outlet. The track is owned by Speedway Motorsports Inc. Marcus Smith is the CEO and has been extremely fond of Moses’ new concepts for the track.

So, if you live near Nashville Superspeedway, you may be able to head over to the track to watch some football soon.