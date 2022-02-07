NASCAR: Next Gen Cars Experience Some Hiccups in Busch Light Clash Debut

Today was a big night for NASCAR. While it was a successful event, the Next Gen cars did have some rough moments during the race.

These cars have done well throughout the qualifying and heat rounds. There really weren’t any major issues. The Next Gen cars have a lot of new and fun things about them. And, they look sleek and awesome. While they had a decent debut at the Busch Light Clash, we can’t overlook the issues they had.

All was going well. The field was set for the Main Event. The race was underway. Kyle Busch was leading and there were a lot of drivers making their way through the field. However, about a third of the way into the race, things started to unravel.

Lap 53 came by, and Denny Hamlin went down. Okay, that’s strange. Mechanical issues are what it was referred to as. Then before the camera could focus on that, Chase Briscoe pulled off. However, it was when Tyler Reddick pulled out that things were put into perspective. He had led 51 of 53 laps. And his day ended early due to his own mechanical issues.

Heartbreak for the leader! @TylerReddick reports a broken transaxle on his No. 8 machine. pic.twitter.com/mVPOYvJp4z — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 6, 2022

NASCAR drivers are still working with these cars in the early stages. No one has a lot of time behind the wheel. Also, teams are having to figure out how to set up and tune the vehicles. It is a shame that this happened with so much on the line like the money and bragging rights. However, this is only going to make the later stages of the season more exciting.

As the NASCAR season continues, folks are going to have to get used to these growing pains. Having fast, new and exciting cars is part of that plan. Next Gen wins, then everybody wins.

Busch Light Clash Opens NASCAR Season

While there were no Cup Series points at stake, there was a lot of money and pride to race for. Kyle Busch led from the pole position either in second or first. The nation on the track all day was exciting and fans got quite a show. This race was a big deal, and quite a historic day for the sport.

This was such a big race that the stars came out to watch. Blake Shelton was among the famous racegoers. He seemed to be enjoying what he saw down on the tiny track that was put into LA Coliseum.

It wasn’t a standard race, but it was fun. If this happens again, I think fans will look forward to it. So, did the Busch Light Clash deliver what it promised to open the NASCAR season? It gave us some highs and some lows. These Next Gen cars need to get fixed as soon as possible and then we can see some great races on some much larger tracks.