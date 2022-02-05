NASCAR: Next Gen Cars Have Officially Hit the Track at the L.A. Coliseum

NASCAR will have new Next Gen cars racing around on a new race track Sunday, but on Friday cars officially hit the L.A. Coliseum track.

The pro racing league showed a few cars taking to the temporary track at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Friday in a brief Twitter clip.

The new cars will make for an exciting time on the short track. Quick decisions and precision moves may keep some racers’ hopes alive at the end of the day.

Favorites for the Busch Light Clash are current 2021 champion Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Denny Hamlin. The trio shares 6 to 1 odds for a win Sunday.

Track’s Unique Design Will Be Fun

The California track’s design comes from a longtime North Carolina track. NASCAR’s development team took the famed Bowman Gray Stadium track in Winston-Salem and implemented a similar one in Los Angeles. Some drivers will take a Martinsville racing approach. Currently, that’s the circuit’s smallest track.

Officials paved the football field in December. Soon enough, it started to look like a quarter-mile race track.

The venue has hosted World Series games, Super Bowl I, two Summer Olympics, X Games, the Monsters of Rock tour, and the Lingerie Bowl. Now, it’s NASCAR’s turn to run around the coliseum.

NASCAR Drivers In For A Treat With New Cars

The drivers got a chance to look around on Friday. Some didn’t know what to think, while others thought it was pretty darn cool.

Martin Truex Jr. looked around and said he wasn’t sure he’s raced a stock car “on a track this small.” He said, coupled with the new car, things are “going to be interesting” Sunday.

He added, “the cool thing is it’s going to be a lot of fun to do something fun, and there’s a lot of excitement around it as well.”

Driver William Byron got his start with virtual racing. He got a chance to take a few laps on the track and “get a feel for it.” Byron said the track has a lot of potential and “hopefully it turns out good for the fans.”

That veiled comment means expect a few wrecks, folks. Racing officials estimate that 70 percent of Sunday’s fans will take in their first NASCAR race.

“I’m hoping we get to go to more venues like that because it’s just badass, that feeling we’re going to have when all those people are on top of us to start the race,” Austin Dillon told NASCAR.com.

This Sunday’s race isn’t the first time there’s been racing at a turf field. It’s just been a while.

Chicago’s Soldier Field, Buffalo’s War Memorial Stadium, Portland’s Drive-In Speedway (Oregon), and Asheville (N.C.) McCormick Stadium have featured pro races over the years. Also, don’t forget NASCAR started its racing history on the beaches of Florida.