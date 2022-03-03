NASCAR: Ross Chastain Will Rock an ACM Awards Paint Scheme Complete With Dolly Parton on the Car

There really isn’t a better combination than NASCAR and country music. Ross Chastain will rep the ACM Awards and Dolly Parton on his car.

For those that don’t know, the ACM Awards and the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube will both take place this weekend and into Monday. To get things started, there will be a fun few days of racing and qualifying. Then, Sunday we get to watch the Cup Series drivers battle it out. Country music honors those standout singers and performers on Monday night.

The Ross Chastain ACM Awards car is really freaking cool, y’all. Outsiders, NASCAR has had some one-off designs for cars in the past. Let’s be honest, they don’t always work. But this one sure does. So, check out Chastain’s Chevy Camaro shared by his team, Trackhouse Racing, below.

Bringing the country music party to the track in Vegas #ACMawards



Oh, and @DollyParton, we hope you don't mind coming along for the ride 😉 pic.twitter.com/MrU2Oaaf8K — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) March 3, 2022

The No.1 car is set to be decked out with a great design. Let’s talk about how well the ACM logo fits on the hood and in the new door space. With the numbers pushed forward on the new cars, it allows those sponsor logos to pop on the side of the car.

Chastain isn’t a stranger to these wild designs. The driver had a sweet design for the opening exhibition at the LA Coliseum. Dana White and Howler Head banana bourbon sponsored the No.1 car. And, it did not disappoint, either. And, last week, he had the Casa Del Sol tequila car blacked out with subtle designs. Trackhouse doesn’t mess around, y’all.

So, look for Ross Chastain in the ACM Awards car. You won’t miss Dolly’s smile and big hair on those rear fenders, that’s for sure.

Ross Chastain Reps ACM Awards, Fans Love the New Car Design

Trackhouse Racing is one of those teams that you can’t help but like. Ross Chastain and his ACM Awards car is just the latest. Don’t forget that they have No. 99, Daniel Suarez, on the team as well. He has a strong sponsorship with Dairy Queen, and it seems that we might see something special from the two this season.

Trackhouse has repped country music history before, too. Suarez rocked a Tootsies Orchid Lounge wrap earlier this season. That was an awesome wrap and if you haven’t had the chance to go to Tootsies on Nashville’s Broadway, I’m sorry. Clearly, this team knows what it is doing from a marketing standpoint. Each week they have the best-looking cars out on the track and that isn’t going to stop any time soon. Maybe Floyd Mayweather’s The Money Team can challenge them.

There’s a lot to look forward to this weekend. NASCAR takes the big stage on Sunday night. Ross Chastain in the ACM Awards car wants to have the No.1 finish in that position by the end of the third stage. Then, the ACM Awards will get the attention on Monday night with Dolly Parton at the center of it all. Can’t wait.