NASCAR: Social Media’s Biggest Takeaways on Bubba Wallace’s Daytona 500 Performance

After coming in second place at the Daytona 500 back in 2018, Bubba Wallace had his sights set on the gold when he eased his #23 race car onto the track yesterday afternoon. Though he gave an impressive performance, his hopes were dashed in the final moments of the race when Austin Cindric crossed the finish line 0.036 seconds before him.

Bubba Wallace, himself, took to Twitter to make a heartfelt comment about the loss. He writes, “The process of chasing dreams is experiencing the heart breaks. Solid effort by the 23XI Racing team. Stings, but we’ll take this momentum into the season.”

Bubba Wallace is clearly devastated by the close defeat, but thousands of NASCAR fans had nothing but kind words for the runner-up. One fan shares, “Mr. Wallace will find Victory Lane at Daytona sooner rather than later. No doubt.” Another writes, “He almost made it this time! Maybe next time! Power to you, Bubba!”

Former professional stock car racing driver, Michael Waltrip, chimed in as well, offering comfort to his fellow racer. “2nd sucks. Until tomorrow. Then it’ll feel better. Love ya, Bubba Wallace.”

Even NASCAR fans who dislike Wallace couldn’t help but respect the effort he put in during yesterday’s race. One fan writes, “Honestly just never been a big fan of him but the people who make fun of him for being upset don’t understand racing. So close to winning the 500 has to be tough. Good run for him.”

Bubba Wallace Teases Austin Cindric Following Daytona 500 Defeat

It’s not uncommon for NASCAR drivers, or competitors of any kind, for that matter, to take losing poorly. Fights, unkind words, the occasional full-blown tantrum, are commonplace at any competitive event. Bubba Wallace, however, showed nothing but good sportsmanship to Austin Cindric following the crushing defeat.

Though Wallace took a moment to compose himself after losing in the final moments of the Daytona 500, he smiled and embraced Cindric during the winner’s celebration. When the cameras were off and the beers were out, however, Wallace took a slightly different approach in coping with the loss.

Bubba Wallace fired off a few drunken tweets last night, including, “Beer makes me happy again. But DAMNNNNNNNNNNN! So close. Now I’m [mad] again.” and “Finally heading home!! [Mad] again. Love y’all.”

But the best one included a comment directed at Daytona 500 champion, Austin Cindric. Wallace writes, “Should’ve colisum’d Austin Cindric.”

This is a reference to the qualifying race that took place in the L.A. Coliseum earlier this month. Though Joey Logano took the win, Wallace was able to spin Cindric’s car in the closing laps, taking him out of the race.

Bubba Wallace undoubtedly wanted to remind Austin Cindric that not only was the Daytona 500 close but he’s also gotten the better of him in races past. That said, with the inclusion of the laughing GIF and the direct tag notifying Austin Cindric of the jab, we can safely assume it was meant as a light-hearted joke.