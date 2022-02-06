NASCAR: Stage Is Officially Set for Cup Series Opening Busch Light Clash

The qualifying heats are over and the top drivers have been given pole positions. NASCAR will open the night with Kyle Busch up front.

That yellow M&M car is going to be right up there when things get underway. We have a lot of great things going on here at once. In case you’re unaware the race is at the LA Coliseum. This is huge. Never been done before. NASCAR is bringing out the Next Gen cars. And, it’s a brand new season that means many months of great racing action.

After all of the qualifying and short 25 lap races, a pecking order emerged. At the top there is Busch. Fitting for the Busch Light Clash. A shame that sponsorship hasn’t happened yet, imagine the marketing for this race! Anyway, after him, you have Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, Joey Logano, and Daniel Suarez topping ou the top-5 lap times.

The top-12 drivers were all under 14 seconds on their fastest lap. Ryan Blaney was just outside of that group with a 14.007. Just looking at things, the Chevy drivers were the best on this track. Although, Busch and his Toyota Camry were the best in the field. Chevy made up 8 of the top-15.

When you look at that top-5, three of those names are punching over their weight. You would expect Busch and Logano. However, Reddick, Haley, and Suarez are positioning themselves to make some noise here. Then again, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson finished with the 7th and 8th best lap times. They might be in a comfortable position to sit and wait, edging up to the front until it’s time to make a move.

NASCAR is so full of surprises. Y’all think there is going to be some rubbing and nudging tonight?

NASCAR Field Gets Thinned

Ty Dillon and his No. 42 car were doing just fine in the qualifying rounds. However, in one of the last chance rounds, the car jumped the restart early. That earned Dillon and the 42 a penalty that will keep them out of the finale. So, you will not be seeing Ty Dillon. That’s a tough break for his sponsors and crew.

UPDATE: @tydillon is penalized for jumping the final restart.



The No. 42 will not advance to tonight's main event. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 6, 2022

Race fans seem to not mind the ruling. There were many replies that lamented the fact that Dillon was making contact throughout the round. So, that means there will be some drivers who find their luck where the 42 lost it. Before the race gets underway tonight in the Main Event, will another issue come up?

NASCAR is back tonight, y’all. That is all that matters in the end. With the return of racing, fans are going to be ecstatic. This brand new track, a small and quick-lapped track that should produce some great results, will test drivers unlike any track before. Let’s hope for clean racing and minimal cautions.