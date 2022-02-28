NASCAR: This Video of the Flyover, Anthem From the WISE Power 400 Will Give You Chills

There’s nothing like a flyover and the National Anthem at a NASCAR race to give you the chills. We have one from Sunday for your eyes.

The WISE Power 400 race took place as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. Before each race, though, fans stand up and pay honor to the United States of America. They do this through the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner while also looking up into the skies.

Not at the same time, mind you. But a terrific military flyover almost brings a lump in the throats of all gathered. We’d say that the same thing happens for viewers at home, too. So, let’s take a look and see what went down on Sunday in Fontana, Calif.

Rock guitarist Nita Strauss was laying down the sounds for the fans gathered. They ended up seeing Kyle Larson take the checkered flag on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR Race Found Kyle Larson Taking Checkered Flag

It was one whale of a NASCAR race, too. Let’s get some quick reviews about the doings in Fontana. Among those in the race were Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Daytona 500 runner-up Bubba Wallace, and reigning Power 400 champ Alex Bowman.

The race was a loaded cast along with Larson. The Fontana track also had some resin traction compound put on the asphalt. Why? Hopefully, this would mend a cracked, worn asphalt.

But this gave drivers a challenge to create a fresh racing groove. Near the end, the race would come on down to Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, and Joey Logano. With three laps left, Suarez challenged Larson and took first place.

Well, Larson ended up fighting his way back to first with just two laps left. Dillon attempted to get first place himself. But he could not do it and Kyle Larson charged over the checkered finish line in first with Dillon at his tail.

Austin Cindric Decided To Celebrate At Steak ‘n Shake

But let’s spend a minute about the NASCAR first Cup Series race winner this season in Cendric. The Daytona 500 winner shared with his fans how he celebrated winning at Daytona.

Would you believe it was a burger and fries? Well, it also might include a shake, too.

“We took everybody — including the Harley J. Earl trophy — and we went to Steak ‘n Shake,” Cindric tells TMZ. “We closed the place down after midnight, and they stayed open for us, and we killed a bunch of burgers and milkshakes.”

Steak ‘n Shake, home of the famous Double Steakburger, sounds like the perfect place to fuel up after a long day of racing at Daytona. The company’s HQ happens to be in Indianapolis, home to another famed race.